HomeMarketsSharesDiversified Healthcare Trust

Trade Diversified Healthcare Trust - DHC CFD

7.1182+0.14%
The chart shows the DHC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 7.1182, a high of 7.1718, and a low of 7.0618.
Sell

7.0718

Buy

7.1182

0.0464
Low: 7.0618High: 7.1718
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.0464
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close7.1118
Open7.0918
1-Year Change217.76%
Day's Range7.0618 - 7.1718

Trade Diversified Healthcare Trust - DHC CFD

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly Senior Housing Properties Trust, is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on healthcare and life sciences located throughout the United States. Its segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants, and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. Properties in triple net senior living communities segment include leased independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities. Properties in managed senior living communities segment include managed independent living communities and assisted living communities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Diversified Healthcare Trust revenues decreased 15% to $1.38B. Net income totaled $174.5M vs. loss of $139.5M. Revenues reflect SHOP segment decrease of 19% to $974.6M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total decrease from $0.76 to -$0.08, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease from $0.76 to -$0.08. Net Income reflects Gain on sale of properties increase from $6.5M to $492.3M (income).

Equity composition

Common Shares $.01 Par, 09/11, 174.7M auth., 153,446,046 issd. Insiders own 0.26%. 12/98, Company formed through a spin off of Senior Housing Properties from HRPT Properties Trust, basis: 1-for-10. PO 6/01, 3.2M shares @ $13 by UBS Warburg. PO 2/02, 15M shares @ $13.72 by UBS Warburg. FY '01 & '02 Qs are restated due to disc. ops.

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