Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

Browse our live DXY chart to get all the information you need on the rate of the US Dollar Index today.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) serves as a benchmark for measuring the relative value of the American dollar to a basket of currencies of the US's key trading partners. The index’s value is indicative of the dollar’s value in global markets.

Presently, the DXY represents a weighted geometric mean of the USD’s value to the exchange rates of the world’s six major currencies, namely the euro, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Swedish krona and Japanese yen. The euro holds the most weight versus the dollar in the index, making up about 57.6 per cent of the weighting, followed by the yen with around 13.6 per cent.

The US Dollar Index spot price increases when the USD exchange rate strengthens its position in comparison to other currencies.

The index is designed, calculated and published by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Follow the rate of the US Dollar Index (DXY) in real-time at Capital.com to spot the best trading opportunities.

The US Dollar Index was introduced by the US Federal Reserve in 1973 after the dismantling of the Bretton Woods Agreement. At its start, the value of the index was 100. The constituents of the foreign currency basket were altered only once when several European currencies were subsumed by the euro in early 1999.

The DXY Index is often used by traders to monitor the value of the USD in comparison to a basket of select currencies in a single transaction. It also allows them to hedge their bets against any risks with respect to the dollar.

With Capital.com’s US Dollar index chart you can not only quickly view the current DXY spot rate, but also trace its value in historic terms.

Over the years, the value of the index has risen and fallen sharply multiple times, reaching its record high of 164.72 in February 1985 and all-time low of 70.698 in March 2008.

At the end of 2019, the DXY traded at 96.5, meaning that the US dollar has slightly depreciated versus the basket of currencies since its establishment in 1973.

A few macroeconomic factors have a significant impact on the US Dollar Index price. These include, among others, inflation and deflation in the US dollar and foreign currencies included in the comparable basket, as well as economic growth and recessions in the respective countries.

You can follow the ups and downs of the Dollar Index at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our DXY live chart.