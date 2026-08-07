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Trade China A50 Future - SFCQ2026 CFD

15082.5+0.99%
The chart shows the SFCQ2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 15082.5, a high of 15084, and a low of 14936.
Sell

15072.5

Buy

15082.5

10
Low: 14936High: 15084
Sellers:
25%
Buyers:
75%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread10
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~$9,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.001
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.05%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade China A50 Future - SFCQ2026

FTSE China A50 index, previously known as the FTSE-Xinhua, is a stock market index represented by the FTSE Group. The China A50 index is considered a benchmark for accessing the Chinese domestic market. It consists of A shares, issued by the companies incorporated in mainland China and traded by institutional and Chinese investors under QFII & RQFII regulation. The China A50 index consists of 50 of the largest Chinese A share companies, listed on the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. The A50 is a real-time, free-float adjusted and liquidity-screened index that can be used as the basis for on-exchange and derivative products and ETFs. Trade CFDs on China A50 with Capital.com

Latest indices articles

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Hong Kong 50 forecast: US trade status decision
Hong Kong 50 tracks the Hang Seng Index. The market recently responded to the US decision not to renew the 2020 order revoking Hong Kong’s special trade status. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:57, 29 July 2026
Artificial intelligence interface symbolising AI-driven market sentiment and technology trends
US100, IT40 and US30 forecast | AI sentiment near highs
The US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US Wall Street 30 traded near recent highs after NVIDIA earnings supported AI sentiment across equity markets.
15:43, 27 May 2026
A key on a computer keyboard adapted to say NASDAQ 100, with a small gold bull charm sitting on it
US100 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Tech 100 reflects the performance of some of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq and is often used as a reference point for movements in the US technology sector.
16:17, 19 January 2026
EU50 forecast: Third-party price targets
EU50 forecast: Third-party price targets
EU Stocks 50 (EU50) was trading around 5,721.0 as of 1:59pm (UTC) on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 5,687.4–5,729.9 on Capital.com’s platform. Prices remain close to recent Euro area benchmark levels, with related EU50 measures reported near 5,714.0 in early December.
18:17, 15 December 2025

User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

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2025-07-01
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2025-06-27
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2025-06-24
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2025-02-06
N***** B***

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