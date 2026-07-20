Regret aversion is the tendency to make decisions based on the fear of feeling regret later. In trading, this can affect when a trader enters a position, exits a trade or adjusts their risk. It can be hard to spot in the moment because the decision may feel careful and reasonable, even when it’s being shaped by emotion.

For example, a trader may avoid a valid setup because they don’t want to regret a losing trade. Another may hold a losing position for too long because they don’t want to exit just before the market recovers. In both cases, regret aversion can make it harder to follow a plan and manage risk consistently.

Understanding this bias can help traders review their decisions more clearly, focus on their process and avoid judging every trade by its outcome alone.

Takeaways Regret aversion is the tendency to make decisions that reduce the chance of feeling regret, rather than decisions that best fit the trading plan.

Regret of commission means regretting something you did, such as entering a trade that moved against you.

Regret of omission means regretting something you didn’t do, such as missing a market move.

Both forms of regret can affect trading behaviour. Commission regret can lead to hesitation, delayed exits and missed setups. Omission regret can lead to fear of missing out (FOMO) entries or holding profitable trades beyond planned targets.

Bell (1982) and Loomes and Sugden (1982) helped develop regret theory (EconPapers, 1982; Oxford Academic, 1982), showing that expected regret can play a role in decisions made under uncertainty.

Process-based review can help traders separate decision quality from trade outcome.

Psychological awareness can support more consistent decision-making, but it does not remove trading risks. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

What is regret aversion in trading?

Regret aversion, sometimes called regret theory, describes the way people can make decisions to avoid feeling regret later. Instead of choosing the option that best fits the available information, a trader may choose the option that feels easier to live with emotionally.

In trading, regret aversion usually appears in two ways:

Regret of commission is the fear of regretting an action, such as entering a trade that then moves against you. Regret of omission is the fear of regretting inaction, such as not entering a trade before the market moves in the expected direction.

These two forms of regret can lead to different behaviours. Commission regret may make a trader hesitant to enter, slow to close a losing position or reluctant to take a new trade after a loss. Omission regret may push a trader into late entries, unplanned trades or holding a profitable position beyond the original target.

The issue is not that regret is irrational or unusual. Regret is a normal response to uncertainty. The problem comes when the desire to avoid regret starts to override the trading plan.

The psychology behind regret aversion: why it happens

Regret aversion starts with the fear of looking back and wishing you had acted differently. In trading, that can make holding, waiting or doing nothing feel safer than following the plan.

Counterfactual thinking and the ‘what if’ mind Regret often begins with a ‘what if’ thought. A trader closes a position at a loss. The market later recovers. The thought appears: ‘if I had held, I would have been profitable’. That thought can feel convincing, even if the original exit followed the trading plan. The next time a similar situation appears, the trader may hold the losing position for longer than intended. This is not necessarily because the setup has improved. It may be because they want to avoid the same regret. This is where regret aversion can become difficult. The trader is no longer only responding to the current market conditions. They are also responding to the memory of a previous outcome.

Asymmetry between commission and omission regret Regret does not always feel the same. Research in decision psychology suggests that people may feel stronger short-term regret about things they did than things they did not do. Over longer periods, this can change, with missed opportunities becoming more prominent. In trading, this can make inaction feel more comfortable in the moment. Not entering a trade, not closing a loss or not taking profit may feel less exposed than making a clear decision. But inaction is still a decision, and it can still affect the outcome. For traders, the practical point is simple: a decision should be reviewed against the plan, not just by whether it felt easier at the time.

The interaction with loss aversion Regret aversion is closely linked to loss aversion, but they are not the same. Loss aversion refers to the way losses can feel more significant than equivalent gains.

refers to the way losses can feel more significant than equivalent gains. Regret aversion is more specific: it is the fear of looking back and feeling that a different decision would have produced a better result. The two can overlap. A trader who holds a losing position beyond the planned stop may feel the pain of the loss, but also the regret of not exiting earlier. This combination can make it harder to act clearly. A written plan can help because it gives the trader something more stable to refer to when the emotional pressure of the trade increases.

The comfort of inaction Regret aversion can make doing nothing feel safer than taking action. For example: if a trader does not close a losing trade, the loss is not yet final.

if they do not take profit, there is still a chance of further upside.

if they do not enter a setup, they avoid the immediate risk of being wrong. This can feel reassuring, but it does not necessarily improve the decision. A skipped setup can weaken consistency. A delayed exit can increase risk. A missed target can leave a profitable trade exposed to reversal. Inaction can be valid when it fits the plan. It becomes a problem when it mainly serves to delay regret.

Inaction is still a decision. The aim is to judge every choice against the plan, current market conditions and risk – not the desire to avoid future regret.

Signs of regret aversion in your trading

Regret aversion can affect both action and inaction. It may cause traders to delay exits, skip valid setups or enter late after a missed move.

Holding losses because ‘it might come back’ – keeping a losing position open beyond the planned stop can be a sign of regret aversion if the trade no longer fits the original plan. The market may recover, but the decision should still be based on current evidence and risk.

– keeping a losing position open beyond the planned stop can be a sign of regret aversion if the trade no longer fits the original plan. The market may recover, but the decision should still be based on current evidence and risk. Freezing on valid setups – a trader may avoid entering a setup that meets their criteria because they fear another loss. This can be especially common after a losing period, and may make it harder to assess whether the strategy is being followed properly.

– a trader may avoid entering a setup that meets their criteria because they fear another loss. This can be especially common after a losing period, and may make it harder to assess whether the strategy is being followed properly. Entering late after missing a move – missing a move can create pressure to act. But entering mainly to reduce the discomfort of missing out may mean the trader is acting after the risk-reward balance has changed.

– missing a move can create pressure to act. But entering mainly to reduce the discomfort of missing out may mean the trader is acting after the risk-reward balance has changed. Holding beyond the planned profit target – a trader may avoid taking profit because they fear closing too early. But holding past the planned target can change the trade and leave it exposed to a reversal.

The warning sign is when fear of future regret starts to override the plan. Each choice should be judged by the setup, market conditions and risk – not by the discomfort of being wrong.

How regret aversion affects your performance

Regret aversion can affect performance by changing how a trader applies their strategy. It may lead to delayed exits, late entries, missed setups or trades held beyond planned targets.

In CFD trading, this matters because leverage magnifies both profits and losses. A delayed exit or unplanned position adjustment can have a larger impact than expected. This does not mean every deviation will lead to a worse outcome, but it can make results less consistent and harder to assess.

The bigger issue is that the trader may no longer be following the strategy they intended to trade. A plan tested under one set of rules may perform differently if the trader skips some entries, moves some stops or changes targets after the trade is open. After a loss, it can be more useful to ask, ‘did I follow my process?’ rather than ‘did this trade make money?’ A good decision can still lose money. A poor decision can still make money. Reviewing the process helps traders look beyond the result of a single trade.

CFDs are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

How to manage regret aversion in trading

Regret aversion is easier to manage when decisions are planned before emotions rise. The aim is to judge each trade by process, not by the discomfort of a possible outcome.

Step 1. Review decision quality, not just results A trade can follow the plan and still lose money. It can also break the plan and still make money. Review whether the setup, position size, stop and exit matched your rules.

A trade can follow the plan and still lose money. It can also break the plan and still make money. Review whether the setup, position size, stop and exit matched your rules. Step 2. Write clear pre-trade rules Set your entry criteria, position size, stop level, target and invalidation point before opening the trade. This gives you something stable to refer to when regret starts to influence the decision.

Set your entry criteria, position size, stop level, target and invalidation point before opening the trade. This gives you something stable to refer to when regret starts to influence the decision. Step 3. Pre-commit to stops and targets Stop-loss and limit orders can help apply decisions made before pressure builds. They don’t remove risk: standard stop-losses can be affected by slippage or market gaps, and guaranteed stop-losses are subject to availability, terms and charges.

Stop-loss and limit orders can help apply decisions made before pressure builds. They don’t remove risk: standard stop-losses can be affected by slippage or market gaps, and guaranteed stop-losses are subject to availability, terms and charges. Step 4. Track counterfactuals in a journalRecord what happened after each exit. This can help show whether feared scenarios, such as closing before a recovery, are common or just more memorable.

The goal is not to remove regret completely. It is to stop regret from driving the trade. A clear plan, consistent review and written evidence can help keep decisions grounded in process rather than hindsight.

Recovering from regret aversion: what to do after

After a period of regret-driven trading, it can help to review the decisions where regret may have played a role.

Skipped entries.

Moved stops.

Late FOMO trades.

Positions held beyond planned targets.

Exits delayed after the original trade idea no longer applied. This might include:

The review should be practical rather than critical.

What did the plan require?

What changed during the trade?

Was the change based on new analysis, or on fear of regret?

What was the difference between the planned outcome and the actual outcome?

What rule would make this decision clearer next time? Ask:

The next step may be to return to a simpler, more structured version of the trading plan.

For example, a trader may use written plans for each position, place stop-loss orders at entry and set profit targets in advance. This can help rebuild consistency before regret becomes active again.

Building long-term resilience against regret aversion

Long-term resilience comes from repeating the same review process over time.

Each trade can be assessed by whether:

The plan was followed

Risk was controlled

The decision matched the strategy

The outcome was reviewed in context

Any emotional pattern appeared more than once.

This helps shift the focus from individual outcomes to repeatable behaviour.

A losing trade is not automatically a bad decision. A profitable trade is not automatically a good one. The key question is whether the trader followed a process that can be reviewed and improved.

A trading journal can support this by recording not only entries and exits, but also the trader’s emotional state and decision-making. Over time, it may reveal patterns. A trader may notice that regret aversion appears most often after a loss, during fast markets or when a missed move is still fresh in mind.

Recognising those moments earlier can give the trader more time to pause, check the plan and avoid reacting only to regret.

Regret aversion and risk management

From a risk management perspective, regret aversion can make planned exits harder to follow. This is especially true when a trade moves against the trader and the stop level approaches.

The thought ‘if I exit now and it recovers, I’ll regret it’ can make holding a position feel more comfortable in the moment. But if the stop level was part of the original plan, moving or ignoring it changes the risk of the trade. Recognising this as regret aversion can make the response more practical: plan the trade, place the relevant orders and review the decision against the process, not just the outcome.

This article is for general educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Capital.com’s platform tools, including stop-loss orders and guaranteed stop-loss orders where available, may help traders apply planned exits before emotional pressure builds. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed, and guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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