How to get over losing money in trading

Losing money in trading is one of the most psychologically challenging experiences a trader faces – not because it is unusual, but because it is an inherent part of any probabilistic approach to the market. Every trading strategy, even a well-tested one, produces losing trades. The difficulty is not that losses happen, but that the human mind is not naturally calibrated to experience financial losses in proportion to their objective size. Research by Kahneman and Tversky established that losses feel approximately twice as painful as equivalent gains feel pleasurable.

Getting over losing money in trading, then, is not about dismissing or suppressing the emotional response. It is about building a psychological framework that allows a trader to process losses accurately, learn from them where relevant, and return to disciplined execution without carrying the emotional weight of the loss into the next decision.

This page examines why trading losses can be difficult to process, the patterns that emerge when loss recovery is poorly managed, and the practical steps traders can take to develop a healthier relationship with losses as an inevitable part of active trading.

Takeaways Losses can feel disproportionately painful because of loss aversion – the bias that makes losses feel roughly twice as impactful as equivalent gains.

Recovering from a trading loss isn’t about dismissing it or rushing to win the money back. It’s about understanding what happened, extracting any useful lessons and returning to disciplined execution.

The most harmful responses – revenge trading, moving stop-losses and oversizing – often come from trying to escape discomfort, not from following a plan. That’s why a structured pause after a significant loss is widely recommended in trading psychology.

The key recovery metric isn’t getting the money back. It’s rebuilding process adherence across a meaningful number of sessions.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

What is the experience of losing money in trading?

Losing money in trading usually affects traders in more than one way. The financial part is clear: the account balance is lower than it was before the trade. The emotional part can be more complex.

A loss may feel larger if:

The trader is relatively new.

The position size felt meaningful.

The loss followed several losing trades.

The trade moved quickly against the position.

The trader broke their own plan.

The trader expected the setup to work.

There can also be a personal element. A trading loss may feel like a judgement on a trader’s skill, discipline or suitability for trading. The thought can quickly become: ‘I lost money, so I must be bad at this.’

That reaction is understandable, but it is not always accurate. One losing trade does not prove that a trader is incapable, just as one winning trade does not prove that a strategy is sound.

A loss can also make traders worry about what comes next. They may start asking:

Is the strategy still working?

Will the drawdown continue?

Should I change my approach?

Can I recover the capital lost?

Should I stop trading for now?

These are reasonable questions. The challenge is timing. They are harder to answer clearly in the immediate aftermath of a loss, when emotion is still high.

The psychology behind getting over trading losses: why it’s difficult

The psychological difficulty of getting over trading losses has well-documented roots in behavioural economics and evolutionary psychology.

Loss aversion and the asymmetric pain of losses Kahneman and Tversky’s prospect theory (JSTOR, 1979) established that losses feel approximately twice as painful as equivalent gains feel pleasurable – a systematic asymmetry often linked to the evolutionary logic of survival under scarcity, where losses of resources were proportionally more threatening than equivalent gains were beneficial. In trading, this means that a £500 loss may feel far more significant than a £500 gain, regardless of the objective importance of either outcome. A trader with an expected win rate of 55% will still experience the 45% of losing trades as painful, even when the strategy is performing within its expected parameters.

The negativity bias in memory and attention Baumeister and colleagues (Sage, 2001) documented a broader ‘bad is stronger than good’ effect in human psychology: negative events are processed more thoroughly, remembered more vividly, and given more weight in decision-making than equivalent positive ones. In trading, this can mean that losses are easier to recall than equivalent gains, failures become overrepresented in the trader’s mental model of performance, and a run of losses carries more psychological weight than a comparable run of wins. This bias can make it harder to assess overall strategy performance accurately from an emotionally activated state.

The sunk cost attachment and the need to recover Richard Thaler’s work on mental accounting established that people treat money in psychologically distinct ‘accounts’ (SciSpace, 1999). Losses within a specific account can create pressure to restore that account to its previous level. In trading, this can appear as the compulsion to ‘get back’ a specific loss through the next trade or session. This compulsion is one of the psychological drivers behind revenge trading: the goal has shifted from ‘take the next valid setup according to the plan’ to ‘recover this specific loss’. These are not compatible objectives, and pursuing the second usually makes the first harder.

Together, these biases can make a trading loss feel larger, last longer and push traders towards recovery-focused decisions. Recognising that pattern is the first step towards pausing, reviewing the loss objectively and returning to the plan.

Signs that you’re struggling to get over losing money in trading

Not every losing trade points to a problem. Losses are part of active trading. The warning sign is when the emotional weight of a loss starts affecting the next decision. These patterns can suggest a trader is reacting to the loss, rather than following their plan.

Revenge trading : taking another trade with the aim of recovering the loss, rather than because a valid setup has appeared. This can lead to larger-than-planned positions, weaker entries and further losses.

: taking another trade with the aim of recovering the loss, rather than because a valid setup has appeared. This can lead to larger-than-planned positions, weaker entries and further losses. Dwelling and repetitive review : replaying the trade again and again – the entry, stop placement or alternative outcome – without reaching a useful conclusion. Unlike constructive review, this is driven by emotion and often leads to self-criticism rather than insight.

: replaying the trade again and again – the entry, stop placement or alternative outcome – without reaching a useful conclusion. Unlike constructive review, this is driven by emotion and often leads to self-criticism rather than insight. Avoiding valid setups : becoming so cautious after a loss that trades meeting the strategy’s criteria are missed. This is the opposite of revenge trading, but it can still affect performance over time.

: becoming so cautious after a loss that trades meeting the strategy’s criteria are missed. This is the opposite of revenge trading, but it can still affect performance over time. Changing the strategy after one loss: adjusting stop-loss orders, entry rules or position sizes in response to a single loss or short losing run. One loss isn’t enough evidence that a strategy has failed, as even effective strategies can produce losing runs.*

*Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed, guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

These behaviours don’t mean a trader is undisciplined. They’re signs that emotion may be influencing execution. Recognising them early can help create space to pause, review the loss objectively and return to the plan.

How losses can affect your trading performance

The financial cost of a trading loss depends on the risk management framework. If the trade stayed within planned risk limits, the loss should be proportionate to the risk taken. The psychological cost can be different. A loss can affect confidence, attention and the quality of the next decision.

Psychological response Possible trading effect The loss feels larger than it is The trader may overreact to a normal losing trade. Attention stays fixed on the mistake The next setup may be assessed less clearly. The trader wants to recover quickly Position size or trade frequency may increase. Confidence drops sharply Valid setups may be avoided. The plan feels less reliable Strategy changes may be made too soon.

In CFD trading, leverage can increase both the financial impact of position sizing decisions and the speed at which losses can grow. This makes the response after a loss particularly important. Brett Steenbarger’s work with active traders highlights the value of managing drawdown periods and returning to neutral, process-based trading after difficult sessions (Wiley Online Library, 2015).

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. Losses are part of any trading approach that works with uncertain outcomes. The aim of loss management is not to remove losses entirely. It is to keep their financial impact within a defined framework and reduce the chance that one loss leads to further poor decisions.

How to get over losing money in trading

Recovering from a trading loss is less about reacting quickly and more about creating enough distance to think clearly. These steps can help traders process the loss, review it objectively and return to disciplined execution.

Step 1. Take a structured pause before the next decision After a significant loss, pause before placing another trade. This creates space between the emotional impact of the loss and the next decision. Even a five- to 15-minute break away from the screen, with no price monitoring, can help reduce the urge to recover immediately. After a session-ending loss, that pause may extend to the following day.

After a significant loss, pause before placing another trade. This creates space between the emotional impact of the loss and the next decision. Even a five- to 15-minute break away from the screen, with no price monitoring, can help reduce the urge to recover immediately. After a session-ending loss, that pause may extend to the following day. Step 2. Conduct a brief, process-focused review Once the emotional response has softened, review the trade against the plan. Were the entry criteria met? Was the position size within the rules? Was the stop-loss placed correctly? Was the trade managed as planned? If the answer is yes, the loss may sit within the expected range of a probabilistic strategy. If there was a process failure, identify one improvement to carry into the next session.

Once the emotional response has softened, review the trade against the plan. Were the entry criteria met? Was the position size within the rules? Was the stop-loss placed correctly? Was the trade managed as planned? If the answer is yes, the loss may sit within the expected range of a probabilistic strategy. If there was a process failure, identify one improvement to carry into the next session. Step 3. Separate the financial loss from self-judgement A losing trade is not a judgement on a trader’s competence. ‘This trade lost money’ is an objective fact. ‘I’m not a capable trader’ is an unsupported conclusion. Carol Dweck’s growth mindset framework is useful here. Instead of asking what the loss says about you, ask what it says about the strategy, execution or market conditions.

A losing trade is not a judgement on a trader’s competence. ‘This trade lost money’ is an objective fact. ‘I’m not a capable trader’ is an unsupported conclusion. Carol Dweck’s growth mindset framework is useful here. Instead of asking what the loss says about you, ask what it says about the strategy, execution or market conditions. Step 4. Return at minimum or reduced position sizeAfter a significant loss or disruptive losing run, trading at minimum or reduced size can lower the emotional stakes. Smaller position sizes can make it easier to focus on execution, not recovery. Correct execution at a reduced size is useful evidence that process discipline has returned before normal sizing resumes.

The aim isn’t to erase the loss or win it back immediately. It’s to return to clear, consistent decision-making within a defined risk management framework.

Recovering from a major loss: what to do after

A major loss is different from a normal within-plan loss. It may be caused by a position sizing error, a missed or moved stop-loss, a sudden market move, or a trade that was much larger than intended. Because the financial and emotional impact is greater, the recovery process usually needs more structure.

First steps after a major loss

Step Why it helps Stop trading for a defined period Reduces the chance of an immediate emotional reaction. Record what happened Creates a clearer account of the trade before memory becomes selective. Check the risk controls Identifies whether position size, stop-loss placement or leverage contributed to the loss. Review the decision sequence Observes how the loss developed, not just the final outcome. Return gradually, if trading resumes Helps test discipline before normal sizing returns.

After a major loss, returning to normal trading too quickly can increase the chance of further poor decisions. A more measured approach may involve reduced position size, a simpler version of the trading plan, and a clear period of demonstrated discipline before normal sizing resumes.

The key question is not:

‘Have I recovered the money?’

It is:

‘Have I followed the process consistently across a meaningful number of sessions?’

Recovering money through chance while trading emotionally can create a false sense of readiness. Process consistency is usually a more useful signal.

Building long-term resilience against the impact of losses

Long-term resilience to trading losses is built through two parallel processes: the accumulation of experience navigating losses within a structured framework, and the development of an accurate probabilistic model of what losses mean within the context of the strategy.

A trader who has reviewed 100 losses by asking ‘was the process followed?’ has a richer understanding of the strategy’s outcome distribution than a trader who has treated each loss as a personal failure. Over time, this empirical understanding can recalibrate the emotional response to individual losses. Not by making them painless, but by placing them in context.

A loss in a strategy with a historical 55% win rate and a 1:1.5 risk-reward profile is a statistically expected event. A loss in a strategy whose plan was violated is qualitatively different. Building the habit of making that distinction after every loss is the foundation of long-term loss resilience.

Managing trading losses and risk management

In practice, getting over a trading loss starts before the trade is placed. Clear position sizing, stop-loss discipline and a defined risk management framework can help keep losses within planned limits, reducing the chance that one outcome drives the next decision. But risk management doesn’t remove risk entirely, especially in fast-moving or leveraged markets, so losses should always be reviewed within the wider trading plan.

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