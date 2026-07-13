The marubozu is a full-bodied candle that can show strong buying or selling pressure. This guide explains the bullish and bearish versions, what the pattern can suggest, and how traders use it with trend, volume and risk controls.

Takeaways A marubozu is a single candle with a full body and little or no wick.

A bullish marubozu opens at or near the low and closes at or near the high; a bearish one does the reverse.

It can show that one side, buyers or sellers, controlled most of the session.

Traders often read it as a continuation signal when it appears in the direction of an existing trend.

Some traders enter on a break of the candle, with a stop at the opposite end.

It can carry more weight with volume and trend, but no single candle is reliable on its own.

What is a marubozu candle?

A marubozu candle is a candlestick whose real body covers most, or all, of the candle’s range. It has little or no upper or lower wick.

The name comes from a Japanese word meaning ‘bald’ or ‘shaven’, referring to the candle’s lack of shadows. In chart terms, this means price opened near one end of the session and closed near the other.

Marubozu at a glance

Feature What it means Long body Price moved strongly in one direction during the session. Little or no wick There was limited movement against the main direction. Open near one extreme Buyers or sellers were active from the start. Close near the other extreme The same side stayed in control into the close. Common reading Traders often view it as a momentum or continuation signal.

Many candles show some back-and-forth between buyers and sellers through their wicks. A marubozu shows less of that movement, which can make it useful for reading momentum. It can point to one-sided momentum, but it does not confirm what price will do next. It should be read alongside the wider market picture.

Bullish vs bearish marubozu

The bullish and bearish marubozu forms mirror each other.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Type Opens Closes What it can suggest Bullish marubozu At or near the low At or near the high Buyers were more active during the session. Bearish marubozu At or near the high At or near the low Sellers were more active during the session.

A bullish marubozu opens at or near the low of the session and closes at or near the high. It forms a long body with no meaningful wick. This suggests buyers were more active for most of the session. Traders may read it as upward momentum, especially when it appears during an uptrend.

opens at or near the low of the session and closes at or near the high. It forms a long body with no meaningful wick. This suggests buyers were more active for most of the session. Traders may read it as upward momentum, especially when it appears during an uptrend. A bearish marubozu opens at or near the high and closes at or near the low. Like the bullish version, it has a long body and no meaningful wick. This suggests sellers were more active for most of the session. Traders may read it as downward momentum, especially when it appears during a downtrend.

The psychology behind the marubozu candle The marubozu gives a quick view of which side was more active during the session. In a bullish marubozu Buyers step in near the open.

Price moves higher through the session.

The candle closes at or near the high.

There is little selling pressure shown by an upper wick. In a bearish marubozu Sellers step in near the open.

Price moves lower through the session.

The candle closes at or near the low.

There is little buying pressure shown by a lower wick. Because there is little sign of a pullback, traders often read the candle as a sign of momentum. It is usually more useful when that momentum fits the wider trend.

Variations of the marubozu

Not every strong candle is a perfect marubozu. A true, or full, marubozu has no wick at all. In practice, candles often have a tiny shadow at one end. Traders may call these opening or closing marubozus, depending on which end is clean.

A candle with a small wick on one side can still suggest momentum, although a completely clean candle is usually seen as clearer.

The main point is simple:

The body should be large.

The wicks should be very small.

The candle should stand out from nearby price action.

How reliable is the marubozu?

A marubozu can help traders read momentum, but it should still be treated as one part of the wider chart.

Key points to keep in mind:

It can suggest momentum : some traders see a marubozu as stronger when it forms in the same direction as the prevailing trend.

: some traders see a marubozu as stronger when it forms in the same direction as the prevailing trend. Volume can add context : above-average volume may suggest broader participation in the move.

: above-average volume may suggest broader participation in the move. Reliability can vary : the pattern can behave differently across markets, timeframes and trading conditions.

: the pattern can behave differently across markets, timeframes and trading conditions. There is no fixed success rate : a large candle can sometimes appear near the end of a move, rather than the start of one.

: a large candle can sometimes appear near the end of a move, rather than the start of one. Confirmation matters : some traders look for support from another tool, such as a momentum indicator or a break of a level.

: some traders look for support from another tool, such as a momentum indicator or a break of a level. It is not a standalone trigger: no single candlestick is reliable on its own.

A marubozu is generally more useful when it agrees with the wider trend and volume. Read in isolation, it can give an incomplete or misleading view.

Marubozu candle vs doji

The marubozu and doji show very different types of price action.

Context Marubozu Doji Body Long, spanning most or all of the range. Tiny, with the open and close nearly equal. Wicks Little or none. Often long on both sides. Message One side was more in control. Buyers and sellers were more balanced. Common reading Momentum or continuation. Indecision, pause or possible reversal.

Where a marubozu suggests one side had more control, a doji suggests neither side clearly won. This is why traders read the two candles differently.

Limitations and risk management

Like all candlestick patterns, the marubozu has limits. Key points to keep in mind:

No price target : the candle does not show how far price could move.

: the candle does not show how far price could move. One-session view : it describes only one session, not the wider market picture.

: it describes only one session, not the wider market picture. Continuation or exhaustion : a marubozu can appear during a trend, but also near the end of a move.

: a marubozu can appear during a trend, but also near the end of a move. Wide stop distance : if the candle is large, placing a stop at the other end may make the risk-to-reward less favourable.

: if the candle is large, placing a stop at the other end may make the risk-to-reward less favourable. False signals can happen : the pattern is less useful when read on its own.

: the pattern is less useful when read on its own. Context can help : traders often compare the candle with the prevailing trend, volume, support and resistance, momentum indicators, and more than one timeframe.

: traders often compare the candle with the prevailing trend, volume, support and resistance, momentum indicators, and more than one timeframe. Risk still needs managing: position size, stop placement, candle size, entry distance and risk-to-reward matter regardless of how clear the candle looks.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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