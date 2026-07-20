The bearish abandoned baby is a rare three-candle pattern that can appear near the top of an uptrend. It is built around a doji that sits apart from the candles on either side, separated by two gaps.

This guide explains how the pattern forms, what the gaps may suggest, how it differs from the evening star, and why traders usually look for confirmation before using it.

Takeaways The bearish abandoned baby is a three-candle pattern that can appear near the top of an uptrend.

It includes a bullish candle, a gapped-up doji, and a gapped-down bearish candle.

The two gaps isolate the doji, giving the pattern its name and making it uncommon.

It may suggest a shift from buying interest to indecision, followed by selling pressure.

It looks similar to an evening star, but needs true gaps on both sides of the doji.

It is not reliable on its own, so traders usually assess it alongside other tools.

What is the bearish abandoned baby?

The bearish abandoned baby is a candlestick pattern that can suggest an uptrend is losing momentum. Its key feature is a doji that appears above the surrounding price action, with a gap before it and a gap after it.

In simple terms, the pattern shows three stages:

Buyers push the price higher. The market pauses at a doji. Sellers push the price lower.

Because the pattern needs clean gaps on both sides of the doji, it is one of the rarer candlestick patterns. One study found it appeared only around 50 times over two decades among S&P 500 index constituents. That rarity is part of why some traders pay attention when they see it.

It is the bearish version of the bullish abandoned baby, which appears near the bottom of a downtrend.

The bearish abandoned baby can be a warning sign, but it is not a confirmed reversal. Traders usually look for confirmation from price action, market context or other indicators.

Bearish abandoned baby at a glance

Feature What traders look for Trend before the pattern An existing uptrend First candle A long bullish candle Second candle A doji that gaps above the first candle Third candle A long bearish candle that gaps below the doji Main requirement No overlap between the doji and the candles on either side Possible reading Buying momentum has stalled and selling pressure has increased Main limitation The pattern can fail and does not provide a price target

How to identify a bearish abandoned baby

The pattern has a strict three-candle structure.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The first candle A long bullish candle forms during an uptrend. This shows that buyers are still active and the price is continuing higher.

A long bullish candle forms during an uptrend. This shows that buyers are still active and the price is continuing higher. The second candle A doji gaps above the first candle, with its full range sitting above the previous candle’s high. Because the open and close are almost equal, the doji shows that buying momentum has slowed and the market has become more uncertain.

A doji gaps above the first candle, with its full range sitting above the previous candle’s high. Because the open and close are almost equal, the doji shows that buying momentum has slowed and the market has become more uncertain. The third candleA long bearish candle gaps below the doji, with its full range sitting beneath the doji’s low. It then closes into or below the first candle’s body, ideally past its midpoint. This may suggest that sellers have gained the upper hand.

The gaps on either side of the doji are what make the pattern distinct. Even when they appear, traders usually look for wider context before treating it as a reversal signal.

The two gaps: what makes it ‘abandoned’

The gaps are what make this pattern different from similar candlestick formations.

For a true bearish abandoned baby, the doji needs to be isolated by:

A gap up between the first candle and the doji

A gap down between the doji and the third candle

No overlap between the doji and the candles on either side.

This double gap is why the doji is described as an abandoned baby: it appears left behind above the surrounding price action.

Clean gaps on both sides are uncommon in practice. This is especially true in markets that trade almost continuously, such as forex, where genuine gaps are less frequent. That is one reason the pattern appears so rarely.

If the doji overlaps with the candles on either side, it is not a true abandoned baby. In that case, the pattern may be closer to an evening star or another three-candle reversal setup.

The psychology behind the pattern

The pattern reflects a quick change in market mood.

Stage What may be happening First candle Buyers are still pushing the market higher Doji Momentum slows and neither side makes much progress Third candle Sellers enter more strongly and price gaps lower

The gap up to the doji may look like a continuation of the uptrend at first. But the doji shows that buying has stalled. When the third candle gaps lower and closes down, it can suggest that the market has rejected higher prices.

Read together, the three candles show a move from confidence, to hesitation, to selling pressure. That is why some traders view the pattern as a possible early sign that an uptrend is weakening.

Bearish abandoned baby vs evening star

The bearish abandoned baby is closely related to the evening star. The main difference is the gap structure.

Context Bearish abandoned baby Evening star Middle candle A doji isolated by gaps on both sides A small candle, gaps not required Gaps True gaps up and down are essential Often has overlap or only a partial gap Frequency Rare, because clean gaps are uncommon More common and easier to find

Both patterns can appear near the top of an uptrend and both suggest a possible shift in sentiment. The abandoned baby is stricter because the doji must be isolated by two clean gaps. This makes it rarer, but not automatically more reliable.

How some traders use the bearish abandoned baby

Where traders use the pattern, they usually treat it as an alert rather than a signal to act on immediately.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Step 1. Waiting for confirmation Some traders wait for extra evidence before considering a short position. This could include a lower close after the pattern, a break of nearby support, confirmation from momentum or volume, or alignment with a resistance level. The pattern may carry more weight near resistance, but this still doesn’t guarantee a reversal.

Some traders wait for extra evidence before considering a short position. This could include a lower close after the pattern, a break of nearby support, confirmation from momentum or volume, or alignment with a resistance level. The pattern may carry more weight near resistance, but this still doesn’t guarantee a reversal. Step 2. Placing a stop-loss A common approach is to place a stop-loss above the high of the doji. If the price moves back above the isolated candle, the setup may no longer support the reversal idea. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

A common approach is to place a stop-loss above the high of the doji. If the price moves back above the isolated candle, the setup may no longer support the reversal idea. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Step 3. Planning for failureThe pattern can fail if the price recovers and trades back above the doji, filling the gap. In that case, traders may treat the reversal idea as invalidated and read the earlier uptrend as still intact. Planning for this possibility in advance is part of managing risk.

In practice, the bearish abandoned baby is usually only one part of a wider trading plan. Confirmation, stop placement and a clear invalidation point can help traders manage the risk of false signals.

How reliable is the pattern?

The bearish abandoned baby is often described as a strong reversal pattern, but it should be read with care. Genuine examples are rare because the pattern needs a clear double gap, and many similar formations are actually evening stars without clean gaps.

When a true pattern appears near resistance after a strong uptrend, some traders may treat it as a warning sign. However, it doesn’t guarantee that the price will fall. One analysis found that price traded lower over the following 20 sessions roughly 65% of the time after the pattern formed, with a median return of around -3%. This reflects historical stock data, and results can vary by market, timeframe and wider conditions.

Like any single candlestick pattern, the bearish abandoned baby can give false signals. On its own, it doesn’t show where price may move next, how far a move could go, whether momentum supports the signal or whether wider market conditions are changing. For that reason, traders usually look for confirmation before placing too much weight on it.

No candlestick pattern is reliable on its own. The bearish abandoned baby is best treated as one piece of information, not a standalone trading trigger.

Limitations and risk management

The pattern’s rarity is useful to understand, but it also creates limitations.

Main limitations The bearish abandoned baby has several limits: True examples are rare.

It can be confused with an evening star.

It only covers three candles.

It says little about the wider market context on its own.

It does not provide a price target.

It can produce false signals.

Using it in context The pattern may be more useful when traders assess it alongside: Resistance levels

Momentum indicators

Volume

Wider trend direction

More than one timeframe. This can improve context, but it does not remove the risk of false signals.

Managing risk Risk management matters regardless of how clear the pattern looks. Traders may use position sizing, a predefined stop-loss order and a clear invalidation level to manage exposure. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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