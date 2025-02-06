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Capital.com Reviews

Read Capital.com reviews to learn more about us. Discover feedback from clients of all experience level and see why they choose our platform.

What the industry says about us1

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Trading.de
Best Trading Platform (2025) *
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Deloitte Technology
#1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
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Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
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Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)

User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Information presented relates to Capital Com Group.

Comparison of the 20 best trading platforms (Top List 2026)

Where can I find Capital.com Trustpilot reviews?

You can read independent Capital.com reviews on Trustpilot and compare them with the information on this page. Reviews are subjective and may change over time.

Should Trustpilot reviews be my only decision factor?

No. Use reviews as one research input alongside costs, product risks, legal documents and your own financial situation.

Are Capital.com Trustpilot reviews independent?

Trustpilot is an independent review platform. Individual reviews can be positive or negative and may change over time.

What else should I compare with Trustpilot feedback?

Compare reviews with fees, legal documents, risk disclosures, account protections and the platform features that matter to you.

Can reviews reduce the risk of CFD trading?

No. Reviews can inform your research, but CFD trading remains high risk and can lead to losses.