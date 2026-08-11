HomeMarkets overviewSharesVAT Group AG

Trade VAT Group AG - VACN CFD

630.3+180.38%
The chart shows the VACN stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 630.3, a high of 628.1, and a low of 626.9.
Sell

627.1

Buy

630.3

3.2
Low: 626.9High: 628.1
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread3.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.010809 %
(-CHF 0.50)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CHF 4,000.00

-0.01081%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.011414 %
(-CHF 0.60)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CHF 4,000.00

-0.01141%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCHF
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeSwitzerland
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. CloseN/A
Open628.1
1-Year Change104.53%
Day's Range626.9 - 628.1

Trade VAT Group AG - VACN

VAT (VACN) is a Swiss company engaged in developing, producing and supplying vacuum valves, edge-welded bellows, and multi- valve modules. The company operates in three business segments: Valves, Industry and Global Services, as well as in four regional divisions: the Americas, Asia, EMEA, and ROW. With production facilities in Haag (Switzerland), Arad (Romania) and Penang (Malaysia), VAT employs about 1,200 people worldwide. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Haag, Switzerland. Since 2016 VAT has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The VAT Group share price (VACN) is available at Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Intel stock forecast: What’s next for INTC after poor earnings? Close up of Intel sign at entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.
Intel stock forecast: What’s next for INTC after poor earnings?
Intel shares rose after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $16.13bn, adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share and new foundry engagements. Explore third-party INTC price targets and technical analysis.
12:21, 31 July 2026
IonQ, Inc. Stock Forecast
IonQ stock forecast: Third-party price targets
IonQ develops trapped-ion quantum systems and reported a $96.80m adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter of 2026 as it worked towards a 256-qubit system. Explore third-party IONQ price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:41, 30 July 2026
IREN Stock Forecast
IREN stock forecast: Third-party price targets
IREN has reported $2.8bn in new AI customer contracts and raised its 2026 annualised recurring revenue target to more than $4bn as it expands its AI infrastructure business. Explore third-party IREN price targets & technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:23, 30 July 2026
Tesla stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Tesla stock forecast: record deliveries, robotaxi expansion
Tesla reported record Q2 2026 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, while revenue beat forecasts and earnings missed, keeping focus on its automotive, AI and robotaxi plans. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:45, 30 July 2026

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start when you’re ready