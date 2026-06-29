Trade Boustead - F9Dsg

About Boustead Singapore Limited

Boustead Singapore Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company is a provider of infrastructure-related engineering services and technology. The Company operates through five segments: Energy Engineering, Real Estate, Geospatial, Healthcare, and HQ activities. The Energy Engineering segment includes design, engineering and supply of systems, including heater systems, waste heat recovery units, process control systems, and water and wastewater treatment plants for the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power industries. Its Real Estate segment includes engineering and construction and development for business park and industrial developments. Its Geospatial segment includes distribution and professional services to Esri geospatial. Its Healthcare segment includes Distribution and services to medical solutions that address chronic diseases. Its HQ activities include management of the groups divisions to maximize shareholders returns.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, BousteadSingapore Limited revenues increased 17% to SP$340.3M. Netincome decreased 2% to SP$21.3M. Revenues reflect RealEstate Solutions segment increase from SP$87.7M toSP$179.1M, Geo-Spatial Technology segment increase of 1% toSP$86.2M. Net income was offset by Selling and distributionincrease of 17% to SP$22.3M (expense), Administrativeincrease of 4% to SP$31.3M (expense).

Equity composition

08/2008, 2-for-1 Stock split.