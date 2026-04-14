HomeMarketsCommoditiesHeating Oil Spot

Trade Heating Oil Spot CFD

3.7473+1.35%
The chart shows the Heating Oil price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.7473, a high of 3.7571, and a low of 3.6676.
Sell

3.7433

Buy

3.7473

0.004
Low: 3.6676High: 3.7571
Sellers:
28%
Buyers:
72%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.004
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $9,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$1.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ $10,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $9,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin10.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Heating Oil Spot CFD

Trade Heating Oil Spot (Heating Oil) CFDs

Heating Oil Spot (ticker: Heating Oil) is a commodity market instrument that reflects the price of a specific raw material or natural resource. On Capital.com, it can be traded as a contract for difference (CFD) which lets you speculate on price changes without taking ownership of the physical asset. This means you can go long or short depending on how you think the market will move.*

Many traders follow the Heating Oil Spot price today to stay alert to short-term shifts in market sentiment.

*CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Heating Oil Spot price today

The instrument is quoted in $ and is currently trading around 3.7473.

Live price overview

Below is an overview of the current Heating Oil Spot price and its recent trading ranges.

  • Daily range: 3.6618 – 3.7752
  • Daily movement: +0.0479 (+1.2956%)
  • Weekly range: 3.48 – 4.4868
  • Monthly range: 3.48 – 4.5782
  • Yearly range: 1.9384 – 4.5782

Why trade commodity CFDs on the price of Heating Oil Spot with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools and features designed to support informed decision-making when analysing live market prices.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Heating Oil Spot price chart in detail.

  • Access 100 technical indicators
  • Choose from 12 chart types
  • Analyse fast, interactive charting tools

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What influences the price of Heating Oil Spot?

The Heating Oil Spot (Heating Oil) price may be influenced by several market factors, including:

  • Supply and demand dynamics
  • Global economic conditions
  • Geopolitical events affecting production or transport
  • Seasonal trends
  • Market sentiment and risk appetite
  • Currency fluctuations

These factors can interact in complex ways, contributing to both short-term movements and longer-term trends.

Heating Oil Spot price forecasts

Heating Oil Spot price forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader economic factors rather than fixed price targets. You can use a combination of technical analysis and fundamental insights to form a view of potential future price movements. However, analyst forecasts are often inaccurate and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Instead of relying on a single outlook, some traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to respond to changing market conditions.

How to trade Heating Oil Spot commodity CFDs

With CFDs, you can trade without owning the underlying physical commodity:

  • Go long (buy) if you expect prices to rise
  • Go short (sell) if you expect prices to fall

Leverage allows increased exposure but also magnifies losses.

Risks of trading commodity CFDs

Key risks include:

  • High market volatility
  • Leverage amplifying both losses and gains
  • Funding costs for holding positions overnight
  • No ownership of the underlying commodity

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