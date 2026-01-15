DroneShield Limited (DRO) was trading at $2.16 AUD at 10:43am UTC on 23 July 2026, below its March 2026 high of around $3.86 AUD after a broader decline in recent months. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

An Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) inquiry into the timing of company announcements and related share transactions has weighed on sentiment towards the counter-drone specialist (ad-hoc-news.de, 12 July 2026). The regulator opened the inquiry in May 2026, while short interest had risen to around 12% of shares outstanding by the date of the cited source (TS2.Tech, 14 July 2026).

The scrutiny has continued alongside operational developments. These include a contract with the US Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (DroneShield, 2 June 2026), the deployment of urban airspace security systems ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (DroneShield, 27 May 2026), and the start of production at a new European manufacturing line (ad-hoc-news.de, 15 June 2026). DroneShield also released a third-quarter software update for its DroneSentry-C2 counter-UAS platform (DroneShield, 6 July 2026).

Third-party DroneShield outlook: ASIC inquiry weighs on targets

As of 23 July 2026, third-party DroneShield stock predictions cover a broad range, reflecting differing assessments following a broker downgrade and the regulatory inquiry. The following summaries outline recent projections from independent third-party sources.

Jefferies (broker downgrade)

Jefferies analyst Will Richardson set a 12-month price target of $2.05 AUD after cutting his previous estimate by 27% and retaining a sell rating. The revised target incorporated an approximately 9% reduction in 2026-2028 revenue forecasts and cuts of 5%-16% to earnings-per-share estimates. Richardson cited a lack of material contract wins and a narrowing delivery pipeline (ad-hoc-news.de, 20 July 2026).

Simply Wall St (fair value model)

Simply Wall St estimated DroneShield's fair value at $3.73 AUD, down from $4.40 AUD. Its analysis attributed the revision to more conservative assumptions for revenue growth, profit margins and future price-to-earnings multiples (Simply Wall St, 26 June 2026).

S&P Global consensus (analyst poll)

The S&P Global consensus indicated an average 12-month target of $3.72 AUD, 35.77% above the share price recorded at the time. Estimates ranged from $2.28-$5 AUD across four analysts. The consensus rating was hold, reflecting differing views on the contract pipeline and future earnings (StockAnalysis.com, 21 July 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener reported an average 12-month target of $3.73 AUD and an average outperform rating among five analysts as of 16 July 2026. Estimates ranged from $2.28 AUD, from Ord Minnett, to $5 AUD. The average target was 57.22% above the last recorded close of $2.37 AUD (MarketScreener, 16 July 2026).

Motley Fool Australia (broker roundup)

Motley Fool Australia reported an average broker target of $3.41 AUD, with a maximum tracked estimate of $4.80 AUD, as of 7 July 2026. The roundup said projections had moderated amid governance and regulatory concerns, as well as an easing of conflict in the Middle East. It cited both as factors affecting near-term sentiment (Motley Fool Australia, 8 July 2026).

Takeaway: Across these sources, 12-month price projections published between 1 July and 23 July 2026 range from $2.05-$5 AUD. Consensus-based averages sit between $3.41 AUD and $3.73 AUD, although broker and model-based estimates continue to differ while the ASIC inquiry remains unresolved.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DroneShield earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

DroneShield's latest formal financial disclosure at the time of writing was its Q2 2026 quarterly cash flow report, or Appendix 4C, released to the ASX on 17 July 2026. This came ahead of a scheduled business development update on 23 July 2026 (MarketScreener, 3 February 2026).

Its FY2025 results, published on 25 February 2026, showed revenue of $216.5m AUD, up 276% year on year. Net profit after tax reached $3.5m AUD, an increase of 367% from the previous year (ASX filing, 25 February 2026).

The preceding Q1 2026 Appendix 4C, released on 21 April 2026, reported quarterly revenue of more than $74m AUD, up 121% from the comparable period. Customer cash receipts exceeded $77m AUD, while net operating cash flow remained positive for a fourth consecutive quarter at more than $24m AUD (Investing.com, 23 April 2026).

Committed FY2026 revenue stood at approximately $155m AUD, while software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue exceeded $5m AUD for the quarter (Angus Bean via LinkedIn, 22 April 2026).

DroneShield follows a calendar-year reporting cycle and was scheduled to publish its half-year results, covering the six months to 30 June 2026, on 26 August 2026. As of 23 July 2026, the company had not disclosed a material change to its full-year guidance (Quartr, 9 July 2026).

DRO stock price: technical overview

According to TradingView data from 10:43am UTC on 23 July 2026, The DRO stock price was trading near $2.16 AUD and below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These stood at approximately $2.31 AUD, $2.69 AUD, $3.23 AUD and $3.34 AUD, respectively.

The 20-day SMA remained below the 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term alignment rather than a bullish crossover.

Momentum indicators also remained subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood near 36.5, in lower-neutral territory. The 14-day average directional index was around 27.9, suggesting that the prevailing trend had some strength under TradingView’s methodology.

The stochastic %K reading of around 16.0 and Williams %R reading of around −78.0 were both in oversold territory. However, these readings alone did not confirm that a reversal was under way.

In an upward scenario, the nearest classic pivot resistance was $2.65 AUD. A daily close above this level could bring the next pivot near $3.10 AUD into view. The 100-day SMA near $3.23 AUD provided another technical reference point above that level. In a downward scenario, TradingView’s pivot data placed support at $1.97 AUD and $1.52 AUD. A move below the first level could bring the second into view, although this represents only one potential scenario indicated by the technical data (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DroneShield (DRO): Capital.com analyst view

DroneShield’s share price has experienced substantial swings in 2026. It rose to multi-year highs earlier in the year before declining amid the regulatory inquiry and a broker downgrade.

The decline coincided with the ASIC inquiry into company disclosures, a Jefferies price target cut and elevated short interest. Over the same period, DroneShield continued to report contract awards and expanded its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

Some market participants may view the decline as a repricing of risk after a period of rapid share price appreciation. Others may focus on operational developments, including new defence contracts and higher committed revenue, while recognising that these factors do not determine near-term price performance.

Demand in the counter-drone sector depends partly on government defence budgets and geopolitical developments. These factors may support demand for DroneShield’s products, but they also leave the company exposed to policy decisions and the timing of contract awards.

Elevated short interest may contribute to larger price movements in either direction. Recent performance should therefore not be treated as a reliable indication of future price direction. Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – DroneShield 2026

DroneShield was trading near $2.16 AUD at 10:43am UTC on 23 July 2026, compared with its March 2026 high of around $3.86 AUD. The price remained below its key moving averages, while the RSI stood near 36.5 and technical indicators had not confirmed a bullish reversal.

Factors cited by third-party sources included the ASIC disclosure inquiry, a Jefferies price target cut, elevated short interest and continued defence contract awards in Europe and the US. Recent company developments also included a third-quarter software update, deployment ahead of the FIFA World Cup and the start of production at a European manufacturing facility.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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