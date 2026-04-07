CFDs and stocks: how do they compare?

CFDs (contracts for difference) and stocks (shares) trading are often compared, but they’re quite different as concepts. CFDs are instruments that offer access to various markets, including forex, commodities, and indices, while stocks are focused solely on the performance of listed companies through shares trading.

When you trade share CFDs with us, you can access global stocks alongside other asset classes – all with the flexibility and leverage that CFDs provide. However, it’s important to remember that leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.

To clarify the distinctions between CFD and stock trading, here’s the definition of each term.

What are CFDs?

CFDs are derivatives that let you trade on price movements across various assets – like stocks, commodities, or forex – without owning them. They’re flexible, with no fixed end date, so you can keep your position open as long as you like. CFDs are popular for short to medium-term trading and allow leverage (also known as margin trading). This means you can control a larger position with a smaller outlay, though this also increases potential losses as well as profits.

With CFDs, you have the choice of taking a position on an asset rising in price, known as a long position, or falling in price, known as a short position. Bear in mind that the below illustrations only shows the potential profit – if the price were to go in the opposite direction in each scenario, you would instead incur a loss.

Learn more about CFD trading and how it works.

What are stocks?

Stocks represent ownership in a company and are divided into individual units called shares. When a company goes public, it often raises money by issuing shares to investors, which can then be bought and sold on stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or London Stock Exchange.

Companies first issue shares in the primary market through initial public offerings (IPOs), where investors buy them directly. Once listed, shares trade in the secondary market, where their prices fluctuate based on supply and demand. You can take positions on stocks in two ways:

Investing in stocks means purchasing these shares outright, with the aim of benefiting from price appreciation and, in some cases, dividends.

means purchasing these shares outright, with the aim of benefiting from price appreciation and, in some cases, dividends. Trading stocks as derivatives such as CFDs is how you’ll trade them on our platform. Below, you’ll see a range of share CFDs to choose from in our market search.

Learn more about shares trading and how it works.

Why do traders choose CFDs?

Here’s an overview of why you might choose to trade CFDs.

Broad market access: trade shares, commodities, forex, and more from a single platform.

Leverage (also known as margin trading): control larger positions with a smaller initial outlay, enhancing potential returns and risks.

Flexible duration: no fixed expiration dates, allowing traders to close positions when desired.

Diversification: easily diversify across different asset classes within one account.

Short- and medium-term focus: may suit day trading, where people look to respond to immediate market conditions.

Why do traders choose stocks?

Here’s an overview of why you might choose to trade stocks.

High liquidity: stock markets see significant trading volume, making it easier to enter and exit positions efficiently.

Market hours aligned with exchanges: trading occurs during stock exchange hours, with some markets offering extended or after-hours trading.

Leverage: with CFDs, traders can control larger positions with a smaller investment, amplifying both potential gains and risks.

Exposure to individual companies: trade based on company performance, earnings reports, and industry trends.

Diverse opportunities: access a wide range of sectors, from technology to healthcare, allowing traders to capitalise on different market conditions.

Here’s more on the comparison between stocks and CFDs.

