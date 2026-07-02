Trade Wallbox N.V. - WBX

What is Wallbox N.V. (WBX)?

Wallbox N.V. is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicle charging solutions. The company designs smart charging systems that incorporate software and hardware to optimize energy management for residential, commercial, and public applications. Wallbox's products include wall-mounted chargers, bidirectional charging technology, and energy storage integration. The company focuses on innovation in charging speed, connectivity, and user experience to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Wallbox operates globally, providing solutions that address infrastructure challenges associated with electric mobility. Its technology aims to facilitate efficient energy use and contribute to sustainable transportation.

Wallbox N.V. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading in Wallbox N.V., now at $4.25. So far, prices have fluctuated between $3.29 and $3.89, with a daily change percentage of +10.0575%.

FAQ: Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

What is the current price of WBX stock?

The current trading price is $4.25.

Does WBX pay dividends?

Wallbox N.V. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WBX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wallbox N.V. has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is WBX best known for?

Wallbox N.V. is most famous for its electric vehicle charging solutions and smart chargers.

What assets are typically shown together with WBX?

Commonly shown alongside WBX: Constellation Software Inc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, RING ENERGY ORD