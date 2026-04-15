Trade TotalEnergies SE (USA) - TTE CFD

What is TotalEnergies SE (USA) (TTE)?

TotalEnergies SE is a multinational energy company involved in the production and marketing of oil, natural gas, and low-carbon electricity. It operates across the entire energy value chain, including exploration, refining, distribution, and renewable energy development. The company’s activities encompass upstream oil and gas exploration and production, as well as downstream refining and petrochemical operations. TotalEnergies also invests in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and biofuels to support the transition to sustainable energy. It serves a global customer base through a network of service stations and energy solutions. The company emphasizes environmental responsibility and innovation in its operations. TotalEnergies aims to balance energy supply with efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency.

TotalEnergies SE (USA) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with TotalEnergies SE (USA) priced at $87.48. The session's price range is between $87.43 and $91.19, with a daily percentage move of -3.8246%.

FAQ: TotalEnergies SE (USA) (TTE)

What is the current price of TTE stock?

The current price stands at $87.48.

Does TTE pay dividends?

TotalEnergies SE pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TTE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

TotalEnergies SE has a registered office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is TTE best known for?

TotalEnergies is most famous for its integrated oil and gas operations and renewable energy investments.

What assets are typically shown together with TTE?

Commonly shown alongside TTE: Alaska Air, Capitaland India Trust, Bentley Systems, Incorporated