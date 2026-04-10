Trade DHL Group - DHL CFD

What is DHL Group (DHL)?

DHL Group is a global logistics company specializing in international express mail services, freight transportation, and supply chain management. Founded in the late 1960s, the company has grown to become one of the largest logistics providers worldwide, operating in over 220 countries and territories. DHL Group offers a wide range of services including parcel delivery, warehousing, customs clearance, and e-commerce solutions. The company serves various industries such as automotive, technology, healthcare, and retail, providing tailored logistics solutions to meet diverse customer needs. DHL Group is known for its extensive transportation network that includes air, sea, road, and rail freight. The company invests in technology and sustainability initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Its organizational structure comprises several divisions focusing on different aspects of logistics, including express services, freight forwarding, and supply chain management. DHL Group is headquartered in Germany and operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group, a global leader in postal and logistics services.

DHL Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations with DHL Group currently at €49.33. Its intraday price range spans from €48.31 to €49.48, reflecting a daily change percentage of +1.6918%.

FAQ: DHL Group (DHL)

What is the current price of DHL stock?

DHL Group is currently priced at €49.33.

Does DHL pay dividends?

DHL Group pays dividends to its investors.

Does DHL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DHL Group operates in the UAE through regional offices located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

What is DHL best known for?

DHL Group is most famous for its global express mail and logistics services.

What assets are typically shown together with DHL?

Commonly shown alongside DHL: CSL Limited, Nucor, Teijin Limited