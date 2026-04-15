Trade CSL Limited - CSLau CFD

What is CSL Limited (CSLau)?

CSL Limited is a global biotechnology company specializing in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. The company focuses on therapies for rare and serious diseases, including plasma-derived and recombinant products. CSL's portfolio includes treatments for immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and influenza vaccines. It operates manufacturing facilities and research centers worldwide, adhering to stringent quality and regulatory standards. CSL invests in innovation and clinical research to advance therapeutic options. The company collaborates with healthcare providers, researchers, and regulatory agencies to address unmet medical needs. CSL Limited maintains a commitment to patient safety, scientific excellence, and global health.

CSL Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading levels, with CSL Limited priced at A$140.29. It has moved within the range of A$139.03 to A$140.03, showing a daily percentage change of +1.12%.

FAQ: CSL Limited (CSLau)

What is the current price of CSLau stock?

CSL Limited is currently priced at A$140.29.

Does CSLau pay dividends?

CSL Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSLau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CSL Limited operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is CSLau best known for?

CSL Limited is most famous for its biopharmaceutical products and plasma-derived therapies.

What assets are typically shown together with CSLau?

Commonly shown alongside CSLau: Dunelm Group, First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.