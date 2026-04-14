Trade Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. - 4063 CFD

What is Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese chemical company engaged in the production of chemical products and materials. Its core businesses include the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor silicon, rare earth magnets, and electronic materials. The company supplies materials for various industries such as electronics, automotive, construction, and healthcare. Shin-Etsu Chemical focuses on innovation, quality, and sustainability in its manufacturing processes. It operates globally, providing essential chemical products that support technological advancement and industrial development.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. stands at ¥6663.6. Its price has ranged from ¥6568.7 to ¥6688.3 today, with a daily percentage change of -0.1604%.

FAQ: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (4063)

What is the current price of 4063 stock?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.'s current stock price is ¥6663.6.

Does 4063 pay dividends?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 4063 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 4063 best known for?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is most famous for its chemical products and semiconductor silicon materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 4063?

Commonly shown alongside 4063: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Zumiez Inc, Glaukos Corp