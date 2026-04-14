Trade Nucor - NUE CFD

What is Nucor (NUE)?

Nucor Corporation is a leading producer of steel and steel products in the United States. The company operates electric arc furnace facilities that recycle scrap steel to manufacture a variety of steel products including beams, sheets, plates, and bars. Nucor serves diverse industries such as construction, automotive, energy, and manufacturing. It emphasizes operational efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in steel production. Nucor is known for its decentralized management structure and employee-focused culture. The company invests in technology to improve product quality and reduce environmental impact. Nucor also engages in community initiatives and promotes safety and environmental responsibility throughout its operations.

Nucor Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with Nucor currently priced at $190.3. The session's price range extends from $187.35 to $191.35, marking a daily percentage change of +0.4274%.

FAQ: Nucor (NUE)

What is the current price of NUE stock?

Nucor is currently priced at $190.3.

Does NUE pay dividends?

Nucor pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NUE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Nucor operates in the UAE through distributors and has no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is NUE best known for?

Nucor is most famous for its steel production and manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with NUE?

Commonly shown alongside NUE: Schrödinger, Inc., Sequoia Economic Infrastructure, Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF