HomeMarketsSharesTeijin Limited

Trade Teijin Limited - 3401 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 02:25:37
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1714.2
Open1698.1
1-Year Change50.75%
Day's Range1696.9 - 1713.2

Trade Teijin Limited - 3401 CFD

What is Teijin Limited (3401)?

Teijin Limited is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in the fields of advanced materials, healthcare, and information technology. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a diverse portfolio that includes fibers and textiles, plastics and films, healthcare products, and IT solutions. Teijin is recognized for its innovation in high-performance materials such as aramid fibers, carbon fibers, and resin products, which serve various industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction. The healthcare segment focuses on pharmaceuticals, home healthcare, and medical devices, aiming to contribute to improved quality of life. Teijin's operations are supported by research and development efforts that emphasize sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and subsidiaries across multiple continents, enabling it to address the needs of a broad range of markets. Its commitment to technological advancement and diversified business activities positions it as a significant player in the materials and healthcare sectors.

Teijin Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market moves, with Teijin Limited currently at ¥1702.8. The intraday high and low span from ¥1697.7 to ¥1713.7, accompanied by a daily change of -0.3516%.

FAQ: Teijin Limited (3401)

What is the current price of 3401 stock?

The current trading value is ¥1702.8.

Does 3401 pay dividends?

Teijin Limited provides dividends to its shareholders.

Does 3401 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Teijin Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is 3401 best known for?

Teijin Limited is most famous for its advanced fibers and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with 3401?

Commonly shown alongside 3401: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, SouthState Bank Corp, Wix.com Ltd

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