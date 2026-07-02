Trade Wix.com Ltd - WIX

What is Wix.com Ltd (WIX)?

Wix.com Ltd is a technology company specializing in cloud-based web development services. It provides a platform that enables users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag-and-drop tools. The company offers a range of customizable templates and design features, catering to individuals, small businesses, and enterprises seeking to establish an online presence without requiring advanced coding skills. Wix.com Ltd also integrates various functionalities such as e-commerce, marketing, and customer management tools within its platform. The company operates on a freemium model, offering basic services at no cost while charging for premium features and subscriptions. Its services support multiple languages and are accessible globally, serving a diverse customer base. Wix.com Ltd's platform emphasizes user-friendly design and scalability, aiming to simplify the website creation process. The company is headquartered in Israel and has expanded its operations internationally, contributing to the broader ecosystem of web development and digital content management.

Wix.com Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, as Magnite Inc holds a price of $49.75. The price has ranged from $48.44 to $49.85, with a daily change of +1.1473%.

FAQ: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

What is the current price of WIX stock?

Wix.com Ltd is currently priced at $49.75.

Does WIX pay dividends?

Wix.com Ltd pays dividends.

Does WIX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wix.com Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is WIX best known for?

The company is most famous for its cloud-based web development platform.

What assets are typically shown together with WIX?

Commonly shown alongside WIX: ServiceNow, Liberty Class C, iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF