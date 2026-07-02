HomeMarkets overviewSharesWix.com Ltd

Trade Wix.com Ltd - WIX CFD

49.75+1.93%
The chart shows the WIX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 49.75, a high of 49.71, and a low of 48.45.
Sell

49.46

Buy

49.75

0.29
Low: 48.45High: 49.71
Sellers:
8.33333%
Buyers:
91.6667%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.29
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$4.33)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.11)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close48.87
Open48.79
1-Year Change-69.68%
Day's Range48.45 - 49.71

Trade Wix.com Ltd - WIX

What is Wix.com Ltd (WIX)?

Wix.com Ltd is a technology company specializing in cloud-based web development services. It provides a platform that enables users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag-and-drop tools. The company offers a range of customizable templates and design features, catering to individuals, small businesses, and enterprises seeking to establish an online presence without requiring advanced coding skills. Wix.com Ltd also integrates various functionalities such as e-commerce, marketing, and customer management tools within its platform. The company operates on a freemium model, offering basic services at no cost while charging for premium features and subscriptions. Its services support multiple languages and are accessible globally, serving a diverse customer base. Wix.com Ltd's platform emphasizes user-friendly design and scalability, aiming to simplify the website creation process. The company is headquartered in Israel and has expanded its operations internationally, contributing to the broader ecosystem of web development and digital content management.

Wix.com Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, as Magnite Inc holds a price of $49.75. The price has ranged from $48.44 to $49.85, with a daily change of +1.1473%.

FAQ: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

What is the current price of WIX stock?

Wix.com Ltd is currently priced at $49.75.

Does WIX pay dividends?

Wix.com Ltd pays dividends.

Does WIX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Wix.com Ltd has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is WIX best known for?

The company is most famous for its cloud-based web development platform.

What assets are typically shown together with WIX?

Commonly shown alongside WIX: ServiceNow, Liberty Class C, iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

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Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
10:07 (UTC), 1 July 2026
$WIX Investigation Notification: Wix is being Investigated for Securities Fraud Following AI-Demand Issues – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money
GlobeNewswireEurope
13:15 (UTC), 26 June 2026
Wix.com, Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 25 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation Against Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Encourages Shareholders to Learn More About the Investigation
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 24 June 2026
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Learn More About the Investigation
GlobeNewswireEurope
10:07 (UTC), 24 June 2026
$WIX Stock News: Wix Stock Dropped 27% after AI-Demand Issues Disclosed – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law about the Securities Fraud Investigation
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 23 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Shareholders to Inquire about Securities Investigation
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 22 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Is Investigating Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) And Encourages Shareholders to Connect
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 21 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stockholders to Inquire about Securities Investigation
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 19 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation Against Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Encourages Investors to Learn More About the Investigation
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 18 June 2026
Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Learn More About the Investigation

User feedback and ratings

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