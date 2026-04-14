Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

What is ServiceNow (NOW)?

ServiceNow is an American software company specializing in cloud computing platforms designed to help organizations manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Founded in 2004, the company provides a range of products and services that enable businesses to automate and streamline various processes including IT service management, human resources, customer service, and security operations. ServiceNow's platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance efficiency and decision-making across departments. The company serves a diverse global customer base spanning multiple industries such as healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and government. Its solutions are built to improve operational agility and optimize service delivery by connecting people, functions, and systems within an organization. ServiceNow has established itself as a key player in the enterprise software market, focusing on innovation and scalability to support digital transformation initiatives. The company's offerings are designed to facilitate collaboration and improve overall organizational productivity through automation and data-driven insights.

ServiceNow Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session's price action, as ServiceNow trades at $87.86. Its trading has ranged between $87.05 and $92.32, with a daily change amounting to -1.4709%.

FAQ: ServiceNow (NOW)

What is the current price of NOW stock?

The last recorded price is $87.86.

Does NOW pay dividends?

ServiceNow does not pay dividends.

Does NOW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ServiceNow operates in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is NOW best known for?

The company is most famous for its cloud-based digital workflow solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NOW?

Commonly shown alongside NOW: Garmin, Sunny Optical, Whirlpool