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Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:55
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close89
Open91.57
1-Year Change-88.34%
Day's Range87.16 - 91.57

Trade ServiceNow - NOW CFD

What is ServiceNow (NOW)?

ServiceNow is an American software company specializing in cloud computing platforms designed to help organizations manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Founded in 2004, the company provides a range of products and services that enable businesses to automate and streamline various processes including IT service management, human resources, customer service, and security operations. ServiceNow's platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance efficiency and decision-making across departments. The company serves a diverse global customer base spanning multiple industries such as healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and government. Its solutions are built to improve operational agility and optimize service delivery by connecting people, functions, and systems within an organization. ServiceNow has established itself as a key player in the enterprise software market, focusing on innovation and scalability to support digital transformation initiatives. The company's offerings are designed to facilitate collaboration and improve overall organizational productivity through automation and data-driven insights.

ServiceNow Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session's price action, as ServiceNow trades at $87.86. Its trading has ranged between $87.05 and $92.32, with a daily change amounting to -1.4709%.

FAQ: ServiceNow (NOW)

What is the current price of NOW stock?

The last recorded price is $87.86.

Does NOW pay dividends?

ServiceNow does not pay dividends.

Does NOW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ServiceNow operates in the UAE through a regional office located in Dubai Internet City.

What is NOW best known for?

The company is most famous for its cloud-based digital workflow solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with NOW?

Commonly shown alongside NOW: Garmin, Sunny Optical, Whirlpool

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