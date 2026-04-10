Trade BP PLC - GBP - BP. CFD

What is BP - GBP (BP.)?

BP is a multinational oil and gas company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates across the entire energy value chain, including exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company also has significant interests in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. BP engages in petrochemical manufacturing and operates a network of service stations globally. It is one of the world's largest energy companies, with operations spanning multiple continents. BP has a history dating back to the early 20th century and has undergone various transformations and mergers to expand its global footprint. The company is involved in research and development initiatives aimed at advancing energy technologies and improving environmental performance. BP's activities are subject to regulatory oversight and environmental considerations due to the nature of its industry. It plays a significant role in the global energy market, balancing traditional hydrocarbon production with investments in sustainable energy solutions.

BP - GBP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading range, with BP - GBP currently at £5.726. The session has seen price shifts from £5.661 to £5.787, with a daily change of -1.4658%.

FAQ: BP - GBP (BP.)

What is the current price of BP. stock?

The latest trading price is £5.726.

Does BP. pay dividends?

BP pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BP. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BP has an official regional office in Dubai and a registered presence in the UAE.

What is BP. best known for?

BP is most famous for its global oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with BP.?

Commonly shown alongside BP.: Better Home & Finance Holding Co, Sligro Food Group, Smith & Nephew PLC