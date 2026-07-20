Limit order vs different order types

Limit orders are just one of many order types that traders can use to manage their positions. Learn the differences between common order types to distinguish between their strengths, weaknesses and the situations they are best suited for.

Limit order vs market order

Market orders are fundamentally different to limit orders, so let’s explore the factors that make them unique.

Limit orders execute a trade only once the asset price reaches a pre-set value.

execute a trade only once the asset price reaches a pre-set value. Market orders execute a trade immediately at the best available price.

Traders choose the price at which a limit order opens or closes their position, but not the time. A limit order could execute within minutes, days, months – or it might not happen at all, depending on market performance.

Market orders are designed to instantly execute trades at the best possible current price. However, there are exceptions. A low-liquidity asset may have insufficient trade volume on the opposite side of the market to fulfil the market order immediately, resulting in slippage. If a trader places a market order outside of trading hours, the order executes as soon as the market reopens.

Limit order Market order What is it? An order to trade at a specific price or better. An order to trade at the best available current price. Price control Full control over price, but execution isn’t guaranteed. No control over price, but execution is immediate. Trigger Executes if the market reaches the limit price. Immediate execution. Benefits Used when you want to trade at a specific price or better. Used when you want to trade as quickly as possible. Risk May not be executed if price doesn’t meet the limit Could execute at an unfavourable price during volatile market conditions. Cost May offer a better price, but no guarantee of execution. Ensures execution but may come at the expense of a worse price. Usage Good for illiquid or volatile stocks when price matters most. Useful when speed is essential and price is secondary.

Limit order vs stop order

Stop orders are sometimes confused with limit orders, as they both execute trades based on asset price activity. Here’s how to tell them apart.

Limit orders execute a trade only once the asset hits a pre-specified price.

execute a trade only once the asset hits a pre-specified price. Stop orders convert into a market order if and when the asset price reaches a pre-set ‘stop’ price.

Traders choose the limit price – the point where the limit order will execute – but not the specific time. A limit order could be filled quickly or remain unfilled if the market never reaches the set price.

Stop orders are risk management tools that can limit losses or protect profits by triggering a market order when the asset hits a specific price. This type of order ensures the trade is executed once the stop price is reached, but the final trade price could vary due to market conditions.

There are also stop-limit orders, which combine a stop order with a limit order. A stop-limit order will trigger and convert to a limit order when the chosen asset hits a specific price.

Limit order Stop order What is it? An order to trade at a specific price or better. An order that becomes a market order once the stop price is reached. Price control You control the price, but execution isn’t guaranteed. Executes at market price once the stop is triggered; no control after activation. Trigger Executes if the market reaches the specified price or better. Triggers immediately when the stock hits a pre-set price (stop price). Benefits Useful when you have a specific price in mind to trade. Helps prevent large losses or secure profits by setting an automatic trigger. Risk Risk of not being executed if price is not reached. Could execute at an unfavourable price during volatile market conditions. Usage Common in day trading and for maximising profit potential. Often used as a risk management tool to prevent large losses.

What order types should I confirm a broker supports – limit, stop, OCO and trailing stop – when choosing between MT4 and TradingView execution? When comparing execution workflows, you may wish to check whether the platform supports market orders, limit orders, stop orders, stop-losses, take-profits, trailing stops and advanced structures such as OCO or bracket orders. A market order prioritises speed, a limit order prioritises price control, and a stop order activates after a trigger level. If you’re choosing between MT4 and TradingView, confirm which order types are available for your account type, entity and region before building a workflow around them.