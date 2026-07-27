The best CFD trading platform in the UAE depends on your experience, preferences and trading needs. Regulation, fees and market range are important, but it can also help to consider account types, platform access, funding methods and support.

This guide explains what to look for when choosing an online CFD trading platform available to UAE retail clients in 2026. It is for general information only and doesn’t recommend any platform as suitable for an individual.

Key takeaways Check the legal entity and regulator before opening an account – UAE CFD providers may operate under the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), or the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the entity holding your account determines the regulatory framework and complaint process that apply.

– UAE CFD providers may operate under the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), or the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and the entity holding your account determines the regulatory framework and complaint process that apply. An Islamic or swap-free account can replace overnight interest with an alternative fee structure – availability, eligible markets, holding periods and administrative charges can vary, so review the current terms carefully.

– availability, eligible markets, holding periods and administrative charges can vary, so review the current terms carefully. Compare the full cost of trading rather than focusing only on a ‘zero commission’ claim – spreads, overnight funding, currency conversion, inactivity, deposit, withdrawal and account-specific fees may also apply.

– spreads, overnight funding, currency conversion, inactivity, deposit, withdrawal and account-specific fees may also apply. Consider using a demo account before live trading – a demo account can help you explore a platform’s interface, order types, charts, margin settings and risk-management tools before using real capital. Demo conditions may differ from live trading.

How we developed this guide

This guide focuses on the general criteria you can use to review a CFD trading platform in the UAE. It doesn’t compare, rank or recommend individual competitors.

The criteria reflect information commonly published on UAE-facing provider websites, including regulatory status, fee schedules, account terms, available markets, platform access, funding methods and support arrangements.

Capital.com account information appears in a separate section because Capital.com publishes this page. Its inclusion doesn’t mean the platform is suitable for every trader, and you should review its current legal documents and account terms before opening an account.

How to choose the best online CFD trading platform in the UAE

There is no single platform that will be best for everyone. A platform suited to an experienced, chart-focused trader may not suit someone opening a CFD account for the first time.

Before choosing a provider, decide which features matter most to you and check the terms offered by the legal entity that would hold your account.

1. Regulation and legal entity

A UAE CFD provider should clearly state its legal entity, licence number and regulator. The CMA regulates mainland firms; the DFSA regulates firms in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) regulates firms in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The entity you contract with determines which regulatory framework, complaint process and account terms apply. Check the provider’s legal documents and confirm its details on the relevant CMA or DFSA register.

Don’t rely only on a brand name or a general statement that a provider is regulated. Some financial groups operate through several legal entities in different regions.

2. Client money and account protection

CMA, FRSA, and DFSA rules may require eligible client money to be kept separate from a provider’s operating funds. However, client money segregation doesn’t remove all risk or guarantee that funds will be recovered immediately if a firm fails. Review the provider’s client money policy and insolvency information before opening an account.

3. Islamic accounts

Some UAE CFD platforms offer Islamic or swap-free accounts. These replace conventional overnight interest with an alternative fee structure designed around Islamic finance principles.

Terms vary between providers. Check:

Which markets are eligible.

Whether alternative fees apply.

Who long positions can remain open.

Whether you need to request the account type.

Swap-free doesn’t always mean fee-free, so review the current account terms carefully.

Markets and platform access

A high total market count can be useful, but the specific instruments you want to trade matter more. Check whether the provider offers your preferred forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares or cryptocurrency CFDs under its UAE entity.

You can also review minimum trade sizes, trading hours, margin requirements and instrument-specific fees.

Platform choice can differ between providers. Depending on your needs, you may want access to:

A proprietary web or mobile platform.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

TradingView.

Custom indicators or automated strategies.

Watchlists, alerts and in-platform news.

Choose based on the tools you’re likely to use rather than the longest feature list.

Costs and fees

A platform may advertise zero commission while charging through the spread. Other account types may combine tighter spreads with a separate commission.

Compare the full cost of trading, including:

Spreads.

Commissions.

Overnight funding.

Currency conversion.

Inactivity fees.

Deposit or withdrawal fees.

Islamic account charges.

Guaranteed stop-loss premiums, where available.

Published minimum spreads may not be available at all times. Spreads can widen during volatile or less liquid market conditions. Check the provider’s current fee schedule rather than relying only on headline pricing.

Minimum deposits, funding and withdrawals

A low minimum deposit can make an account more accessible, but it shouldn’t determine how much you can afford to risk. CFDs are leveraged products, so even a small position can create significant exposure.

For UAE accounts, check whether you can fund in AED and whether currency conversion applies. It can also help to review:

Supported payment methods.

Deposit and withdrawal limits.

Verification requirements.

Processing times.

Whether funds must be returned to the original payment method.

A provider’s processing time may not include the time taken by your bank or payment provider.

Risk-management tools

Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Before trading, check which order types and risk-management features the platform supports. These may include stop-losses, take-profits, trailing stops and margin alerts.

Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated. Negative balance protection may prevent an eligible retail account from falling below zero, but it doesn’t prevent rapid losses within the account. A demo account can help you explore order types, margin settings and platform controls. However, demo conditions may differ from live trading.

Support and account service

Support hours, contact methods and language availability can affect how easily you resolve an account, funding or verification issue. Check whether support is available by live chat, phone or email, and whether it covers the hours and languages you need. For some UAE traders, access to a local office or Arabic-speaking support may be relevant.

A practical CFD platform checklist

Area What to check Regulation Legal entity, licence number and CMA, FSRA or DFSA register entry Account protection Client money and insolvency information Account types Retail, Islamic and demo account availability Markets Specific instruments, trading hours and minimum trade size Platforms Web, mobile, MT4, MT5 or TradingView access Fees Spreads, commission, funding and other charges Funding AED support, payment methods and withdrawal terms Risk tools Stop-losses, take-profits, alerts and margin information Support Hours, channels and language availability

How to verify a UAE CFD provider Find the full legal entity name and licence number on the provider’s website. Check the entity on the relevant CMA, FSRA or DFSA register. Confirm that the website and contact details match the register entry. Read the client agreement, fee schedule and risk disclosure. Check which legal entity will hold your account before depositing funds.

Capital.com in the UAE

Capital Com MENA Securities Trading L.L.C. is regulated by the CMA (Licence No. 20200000176). It offers access to 5,500+ CFD markets across forex, indices, commodities, shares and crypto. UAE clients can trade via Capital.com's proprietary platform, MT4, MT5 or TradingView, with an 80 AED minimum deposit and Islamic account availability.

Feature Details UAE regulatory entity Capital Com MENA Securities Trading L.L.C., CMA Licence 20200000176 Total markets 5,500+ Commission model Zero commission (spreads, overnight charges and other fees apply) Minimum deposit 80 AED Platforms Proprietary / MT4 / MT5 / TradingView Mobile app (iOS) 4.7 ★ Mobile app (Android) 4.7 ★ Demo account Yes Support hours 24/7 Islamic account Yes

Features to consider Access to 5,500+ CFD markets across several asset classes.

A choice of Capital.com’s platform, MT4, MT5 and TradingView.

An Islamic account option, demo account and 24/7 support.

Points to review Check that the markets and platform features you need are available under your UAE account.

Review spreads, overnight charges, Islamic account terms and other applicable fees.

No government-backed investor compensation fund applies to UAE accounts.

Data sourced from Capital.com as of July 2026.

Capital.com awards

Best CFD Broker – BrokerChooser, 2026

Best CFD Trading Platform – Good Money Guide, 2026

Best Trading Platform in the UAE – Good Money Guide, 2025

Best Trading Account: People's Choice – Good Money Guide Awards, 2025

Best In Class: Commissions & Fees – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best In Class: TradingView Broker – ForexBrokers.com, 2025

Best Overall Trading Platform – Online Money Awards, 2024

Conclusion

The best CFD trading platform in the UAE depends on your individual preferences and goals. Start by checking the provider’s regulatory entity, then review its markets, platforms, fees, account types, funding methods, support and risk-management tools.

Important details can change, so verify current information on the provider’s UAE-facing website and the relevant CMA, FSRA or DFSA register before opening an account.

Capital.com publishes this guide and has included its own account features for reference. This doesn’t constitute a recommendation or mean that Capital.com is suitable for your circumstances. CFD trading carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Over-the-counter leveraged derivative contracts, including contracts for difference and spot foreign exchange products are complex financial instruments and carries a high degree of risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Trading Over-the-Counter leveraged derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging in any trading activities, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and financial situation. Please seek independent financial advice before trading if necessary.

Capital Com MENA Securities Trading L.L.C. is a limited liability company with company number 1994695. Capital Com MENA Securities Trading L.L.C. is a Company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and authorised by the Capital Market Authority with license number 20200000176.

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