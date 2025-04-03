Palantir stock forecast: NVIDIA sovereign AI collaborationPalantir develops software for government and commercial clients and, in July 2026, expanded its NVIDIA collaboration on sovereign AI deployment tools. Explore third-party PLTR price targets and technical analysis.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) last traded at $124.85 as of 8.36am UTC on 24 July 2026, within an intraday range of $121.12–$126.14. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action has reflected a broader technology sector pullback that began in late June 2026, when chipmakers and AI-linked stocks came under pressure amid concerns about stretched valuations after a prolonged AI-driven rally (Reuters, 7 July 2026). Sentiment towards Palantir has also been shaped by its continued collaboration with NVIDIA on sovereign AI deployment tools for government and defence clients, announced in late June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 1 July 2026). Attention has since turned to the company's upcoming quarterly results, confirmed for 3 August 2026 (Palantir Investor Relations, 13 July 2026). Trading volumes and volatility have remained elevated relative to the broader Nasdaq as markets assess these company-specific developments alongside the wider reassessment of AI valuations (Reuters, 7 July 2026).
Third-party Palantir outlook: NVIDIA deal and August earnings
As of 24 July 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions show a wide range of forward-looking targets, reflecting differing views on the company's AI and government contract pipeline. The following section summarises selected published forecasts for PLTR shares during this period.
DA Davidson (individual analyst view)
DA Davidson set a $175 price target for Palantir, implying potential upside of 31.29% from prevailing levels. The call followed a rating upgrade and reflected continued confidence in the company's commercial and government AI contract momentum (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).
Rosenblatt (individual analyst view)
Rosenblatt's John McPeake projected that Palantir could reach $150 by year-end 2026, while assigning a relatively low probability to the stock reaching that level during July. The forecast cited reported revenue growth and a 46% operating margin as factors supporting the projected trajectory (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).
Benzinga (analyst tracking)
Benzinga's tracking of 30 analysts placed the consensus price target for Palantir at $174.10. The three most recent calls from DA Davidson, Rosenblatt and Wedbush produced a combined average target of $210, implying potential upside of 57.40% from the stock's most recent trading level (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).
Investing.com (consensus estimates)
Investing.com's aggregate of 27 analysts placed the average 12-month share price target for Palantir at $182.75, with estimates ranging from $70–$255. The average target implied potential upside of 70.29%, while the breadth of the range reflected continued disagreement over the durability of AI-linked revenue growth (Investing.com, 14 July 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus overview)
MarketBeat's tracking of 35 analysts placed the average 12-month price target for Palantir at $190.85, with forecasts ranging from $90–$255. The average implied potential upside of 47.60% from the stock's price of $129.30 at the time of publication (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Palantir upcoming earnings
Palantir confirmed on its investor relations page that it will release second-quarter 2026 results on Monday, 3 August 2026, after US markets close. A webcast will follow at 5pm ET (Palantir Investor Relations, 13 July 2026).
The announcement covers the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and follows the company's first-quarter report, released on 4 May 2026. Palantir reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, above the $0.28 consensus compiled by LSEG, alongside revenue of $1.63bn, compared with expectations of $1.54bn (CNBC, 4 May 2026).
Management guided for second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.8bn, above the $1.68bn analyst consensus at the time (CNBC, 4 May 2026), and raised full-year revenue guidance to $7.65bn–$7.66bn (Palantir Investor Relations, 4 May 2026).
For the upcoming report, Zacks Investment Research cites a consensus estimate of $0.27 a share, compared with $0.13 in the equivalent quarter of 2025 (Nasdaq, 24 July 2026). Market participants may focus on US government and commercial contract revenue following the growth rates reported in the previous quarter (Palantir Investor Relations, 4 May 2026). However, Palantir has not issued updated guidance ahead of the release (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
PLTR stock price: technical overview
As of 8.36am UTC on 24 July 2026, the PLTR stock price trades below its main moving-average cluster. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately 127, 132, 139 and 155, respectively. The 20-day average remains below the 50-day average, an alignment often associated with a softer near-term trend. The price also sits below the 200-day exponential moving average, at around 142.
Momentum indicators appear mixed rather than extreme. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 42.53, within neutral territory, while the average directional index reads 12.86. Under conventional interpretations, the latter points to limited trend strength, according to TradingView’s technical summary.
On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance lies around 151. A daily close above this level could bring the 186 region into focus, based on TradingView’s pivot data, although this indicator alone cannot determine future price movements.
On the downside, the classic pivot near 129 provides an initial reference. The 100-day simple moving average around 139 provides another technical level, while a sustained move below relevant support could bring the 107 area, close to S1 in TradingView’s classic pivot table, into focus (TradingView, 24 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Palantir share price history (2024–2026)
PLTR’s stock price rose substantially over the two years to 24 July 2026, from around $26.65 on 25 July 2024 to $124.97 on 24 July 2026. However, the period also included several sharp price swings.
PLTR gained through late 2024 and 2025 alongside reported growth in government and commercial revenue, before reaching an all-time high of around $201.90 on 3 November 2025. The stock then declined towards year-end, closing 2025 at $177.60 on 31 December while retaining much of its annual gain.
A broader technology sector reassessment of AI valuations during 2026 coincided with further pressure on the shares. PLTR fell to $106.46 on 25 June 2026 before recovering part of the decline through July.
The stock closed at $124.97 on 24 July 2026, around 26.2% below its level at the start of the year but approximately 368.8% above its close two years earlier, on 25 July 2024.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Palantir (PLTR): Capital.com analyst view
Palantir’s performance over the past two years has combined substantial gains with periods of sharp volatility, reflecting changing market expectations for AI-linked revenue growth.
The stock’s advance through 2024 and 2025 coincided with growth in government and commercial contract revenue and broader investor interest in AI-exposed companies. However, some market commentators have described its valuation as elevated relative to earnings. Others point to the company’s revenue growth and margin expansion as a counterweight to concerns about valuation multiples, showing how interpretations of the same fundamentals can differ.
The pullback from Palantir’s November 2025 peak and subsequent recovery into July 2026 illustrate how quickly sentiment towards AI valuations can shift. Continued contract growth may support the share price, while slower government spending or a broader reassessment of AI-sector valuations may place it under pressure.
Price action around the company’s early August 2026 earnings release may provide further information on how these competing factors develop. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Palantir CFDs
As of 24 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Palantir CFDs is weighted towards long positions, with 93.6% buyers and 6.4% sellers – a difference of 87.2 percentage points.
This means most Capital.com clients with open exposure to the market currently hold long positions. However, client sentiment does not predict future price movements. The snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Palantir 2026
- As of 8.36am UTC on 24 July 2026, Palantir traded near $124.85, below its November 2025 peak of around $201.90 but still well above mid-2024 levels.
- On TradingView, technical indicators showed the price below its main moving-average cluster, with the relative strength index at 42.53 in neutral territory and the average directional index indicating limited trend strength.
- Factors that may influence the price include AI-linked government and commercial contract growth, developments in Palantir’s NVIDIA collaboration and the broader technology sector reassessment of AI valuations.
- Attention has also focused on the confirmed 3 August 2026 earnings date, the previous quarter’s financial performance and the wide range of published analyst price targets.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Palantir stock?
The article doesn’t cover Palantir’s ownership structure or identify its largest shareholder. Ownership can include company founders, executives, institutional investors and retail shareholders, and these positions may change as new regulatory filings are published. To assess who owns the most Palantir stock at a given time, traders can review the company’s latest proxy statement, regulatory disclosures and institutional ownership filings.
What is the five-year Palantir share price forecast?
The article doesn’t provide a five-year PLTR stock forecast. The analyst targets discussed cover shorter periods, including 12-month and year-end 2026 projections, with estimates varying widely. Forecasts over five years involve greater uncertainty because they depend on factors such as contract growth, margins, competition, government spending and changing AI valuations. Any long-term projection should therefore be treated as one possible scenario rather than a reliable outcome.
Is Palantir a good stock to buy?
Whether Palantir is a suitable stock depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and market outlook. The article highlights potential drivers, including government and commercial contract growth, alongside risks such as elevated valuation concerns, weaker government spending and changing sentiment towards AI-linked companies. Analyst targets also vary considerably, showing that views differ. This information doesn’t indicate whether the stock is suitable for any particular investor.
Could Palantir stock go up or down?
Palantir’s share price could move in either direction. Continued contract growth, stronger-than-expected earnings or improving sentiment towards AI-related companies could support the price. Conversely, weaker revenue growth, slower government spending, valuation concerns or a broader technology-sector pullback could weigh on it. Technical indicators may highlight reference levels, but they can’t predict outcomes. Past performance and analyst forecasts aren’t reliable indicators of future price movements.
Should I invest in Palantir stock?
The article doesn’t recommend investing in Palantir or any other company. A decision would require consideration of Palantir’s financial performance, valuation, contract pipeline, competitive position and exposure to government spending, alongside personal circumstances and risk tolerance. The stock has recorded substantial gains and sharp volatility, while analyst forecasts remain widely dispersed. Investors should carry out their own research and consider seeking independent financial advice where appropriate.
Can I trade Palantir CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Palantir CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.