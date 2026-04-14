Trade Zscaler, Inc. - ZS CFD

Zscaler (ZS) is a cloud security platform that provides protection from cyberattacks and data loss by connecting users and devices to the cloud.

Founded in 2007, Zscaler is headquartered in California, US, and was formerly known as SafeChannel. As of June 2022, the company has 27 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific, and provides services across 185 countries.

Zscaler operates through a cloud-based Security-as-a-Service subscription business model. The platform offers Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access solutions. The former provides users, servers, operational technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with secure access to Internet destinations. The latter is designed to provide access to applications hosted internally in data centres, and private or public clouds.

Other services or modules on the platform are Zscaler Digital Experience, Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management, Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers.

The company went public in 2018 on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Zscaler, Inc. stock trades under the ticker symbol ZS. You can track live ZS share value and price history at Capital.com.