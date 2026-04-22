Trade Zepp Health - ZEPP CFD

About Zepp Health Corp - ADR

Zepp Health Corp, formerly Huami Corp, is a company committed to connect health with technology. It has developed a platform of proprietary technology including artificial intelligence (AI) chips, biometric sensors, and health data algorithms. It is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. It designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. It markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers. The smart watches provides activity tracking, sleep tracking, smart notifications from mobile devices, GPS, heart rate sensing, water resistance, wireless syncing with mobile phones. It also provides a mobile application to keep track of the fitness information, set alarms and receive call notifications on the smart watch.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Zepp Health Corp - ADR revenues decreased 3% to RMB6.25B. Net income decreased 40% to RMB137.8M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Net income also reflects Interest income decrease of 64% to RMB16.7M (income), Gain from fair value change of long-term decrease from RMB12.3M (income) to RMB0K.