Trade YASKAWA Electric Corporation - 6506 CFD

About Yaskawa Electric Corp

YASKAWA Electric Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Motion Control segment is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of alternating current (AC) servomotors, control devices and inverters. The Robots segment is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of arc welding robots, spot welding robots, painting robots and other industrial robots. The System Engineering segment is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of electrical systems for steel plants, as well as electrical systems for water and sewages. The Company is also engaged in the information related business and the logistics business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 November 2021, YaskawaElectric Corp revenues increased 28% to Y357.38B. Netincome applicable to common stockholders increased fromY14.08B to Y30.77B. Revenues reflect Motion Control segmentincrease of 35% to Y172.92B, Robot segment increase of 32%to Y131.05B, System Engineering segment increase of 9% toY38.36B, China (Country) segment increase of 37% toY98.77B.

Equity composition

FY'04-'08 1&3Q WAS estimated and o/s=WAS. FY'09 1Q&3Q WAS &O/S were estimated.