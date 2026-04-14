Trade Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - 9064 CFD

About YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based holding company operating in six business segments. The Delivery segment provides delivery services including home delivery, home delivery time, round-trip delivery, express delivery and others. The Business (BIZ)-Logistics segment provides logistics services, recall support services and overseas life support services, among others. The Home Convenience segment provides the home moving- and life-related services and the household goods delivery and setting services. The E-business segment is engaged in system development, the sale of system package and the provision of logistics information services. The Financial segment delivers collection and others. The Auto Works segment involves the vehicle maintenance, fuel sale and non-life insurance agency. The Company also provides just-in-time box (JITBOX) charter services and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. revenues increased 6% to Y1.372T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 16% to Y47.78B. Revenues reflect Other segment increase from Y9.93B to Y64.54B. Net income was offset by Other segment income decrease of 48% to Y12.88B. Dividend per share increased from Y16.00 to Y23.00.

Equity composition

11/2005, Company Name changed from Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. FY'99-02 WAS were estimated. FY'05-'07 1Q&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 1Q O/S=WAS. FY'10 3Q DWAS estimated.