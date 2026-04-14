Trade Weyerhaeuser Co - WY CFD

About Weyerhaeuser Co

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. The Company owns or controls approximately 10.6 million acres of timberlands in the United States and manages an additional 14.1 million acres of timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company's segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment offers logs, timber, recreational leases, and other products. The Real Estate & ENR segment includes sales of timberlands; rights to explore for and extract hard minerals, construction materials, natural gas production, wind and solar. The Wood Products segment consists of structural lumber, oriented strand board, engineered wood products and building materials distribution. The Company also transfers raw materials, semi-finished materials, and end products among its business segments. It operates approximately 35 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Weyerhaeuser Co revenues increased 35% to $10.2B. Net income increased from $797M to $2.61B. Revenues reflect Wood Products segment increase of 42% to $8.22B, Timberlands segment increase of 12% to $1.64B, Real Estate & ENR segment increase of 25% to $344M, United States segment increase of 33% to $8.71B, Canada segment increase of 47% to $778M, Japan segment increase of 46% to $477M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1.25 Par, 4/11, 1.02B auth., 538,583,173 O/s less net of treas @ cost Insiders & Strategic holders own 1.62%. PO: 5/04, 16,675,000 shares @$59 by Morgan Stanley & Co. PO: 4/83, 3.5 Mshares @ $38.375 by Morgan Stanley & Co. 4/88, 3-for-2 Stock split. FY'00-'01 Summ. Q reflects reclassification. 07/10, 155.097486% special stock dividend.