Trade West Japan Railway Company - 9021 CFD

About West Japan Railway Company

West Japan Railway Company is mainly engaged in the provision of passenger railway transportation services. The Company operates in three business segments. The Transportation segment provides ferry and bus transportation services. This segment also offers railway services. The Distribution segment is engaged in the operation of department stores, the sale of goods, catering business, the wholesale of various goods, as well as the logistics business. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the sale and leasing of real estate properties it owns, as well as the operation of shopping centers. The Company is also engaged in the hotel business, construction business and other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, West Japan Railway Company revenues increased 12% to Y729.99B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 67% to Y54.02B. Revenues reflect Transportation Business segment increase of 14% to Y406.54B, Other segment increase of 18% to Y131B, Real Estate Industry segment increase of 1% to Y99.8B. Lower net loss reflects Transportation Business segment loss decrease of 46% to Y93.71B.

Equity composition

FY'94 &'95 Fins.are N/A. FY'96,'97 &'98's EPS are adjusted.9/05:DPS is estimated. FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'08 Q1 reported EPS=DEPS=8152.40, WAS=O/S.FY'09 Q1 reported EPS=DEPS=8151.64. FY'08 Q2 reported EPS=Y16961.52. 06/2011, 100-for-1 stokc split.