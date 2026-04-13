Trade Wee Hur - E3Bsg CFD

About Wee Hur Holdings Ltd

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in building construction, worker’s dormitory, property development, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), fund management services and leasing of non-financial intangible assets, such as patents, trademarks, brand names. It operates through seven segments: building construction, workers’ dormitory, property development, corporate, PBSA, fund management and PBSA operation. The building construction segment is involved in the business of constructing residential and commercial properties. The workers’ dormitory segment is involved in the business of building and operating of foreign worker’s dormitories and leasing of office and commercial properties. The property development segment comprised the business of developing and sale of residential and industrial properties in Singapore and the business of developing and sale of mixed-use properties in Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Wee Hur Holdings Ltd revenues increased 5% to SP$200.4M. Net income decreased 98% to SP$662K. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was offset by Share of profit of associate decrease of 77% to SP$2.5M (income), Interest Capitalized decrease of 79% to SP$2.1M (income), IE on Capital Financing.

Equity composition

Subdivision of 6,610,000 shares into 218,130,000 shares. 02/2011, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 2 shares held