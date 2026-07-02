Trade Watts Water Technologies Inc - WTS

About Watts Water Technologies Inc

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products, solutions and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets. Its product include residential & commercial flow control products include backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and leak detection products; heating, ventilation and air conditioning & gas products include water heaters and heating solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications, custom heat and hot water solutions and hydronic pump groups; drainage & water re-use products, which includes drainage and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine and residential applications, and water quality products include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine and residential applications.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Watts Water Technologies Inc revenues increased 20% to $1.81B. Net income increased 45% to $165.7M. Revenues reflect Americas segment increase of 18% to $1.21B, Europe segment increase of 22% to $517.4M, APMEA segment increase of 46% to $84.6M. Net income benefited from Americas segment income increase of 27% to $211M, Europe segment income increase of 27% to $63.6M.

Equity composition

Common Stock Cl. A $.10 Par, 03/11, 80M auth., 30,225,327 issd. Insiders own 1.15%. Common Stock Cl. B $.10 Par, 25M auth., 6,953,680 issd. Insiders own 1%. PO 2/91, 800K Cl.A @ $40.50 by DLJ. 12/99 = 6 months due to FYE change from June to Dec. PO: 10/06, 5M Class A shs. @ $40 per share by JPMorgan.