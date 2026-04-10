Trade Viridien - CGG CFD

About CGG SA

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CGG SA revenues increased 20% to $1.06B. Net loss before extraordinary items decreased 56% to $182.1M. Revenues reflect Equipment segment increase of 24% to $355.7M, Latin America segment increase of 65% to $232.3M, Asia/Pacific segment increase of 47% to $267.1M, North America segment increase of 11% to $170.1M. Lower net loss reflects GGR segment loss decrease of 84% to $20.6M.

Equity composition

11/2005, Rights Issue, 6 new shares for every 19 shares held @ EUR 51 (Factor: 1.080608). 03/2007, Company name changed from Compagnie Gener de Geophys -Veritas. 06/2008, 5-for-1 stock split. 9/2012, Rights Issue, 4 new shares for every 25 shares held @ EUR17 (Factor: 1.04829). 8/2016, Nominal value changed from EUR 12.80 to EUR 0.80.