Trade Viant Technology Inc. - DSP CFD

About Viant Technology Inc

Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company. Its software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Its demand side platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform that is used by marketers and their advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising across various channels. Through its technology, a marketer can buy advertisements on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, in-game streaming audio and digital billboards. Its platform delivers a suite of forecasting, reporting, and built-in automation that provides its customers with insights into available inventory based on the desired target audience. Its platform supports a range of transaction types, including real-time bidding, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed, allowing customers to source and integrate ad inventory directly from publishers and private marketplaces.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Viant Technology Inc revenues increased 36% to $224.1M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders totaled $7.7M vs. income of $11.3M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net loss reflects Unit-based compensation increase from $0K to $25.6M (expense), Unit-based compensation increase from $0K to $17.7M (expense).