Trade Velocity Financial LLC - VEL CFD

About Velocity Financial Inc

Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company originates and manages investor loans secured by one-to-four-unit residential rental and small commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio includes loans held for investment and loans held for sale. Its loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with the added protection of a personal guarantee. Its loan portfolio totaled $2.1 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Velocity Financial Inc revenues increased 9% to $189.9M. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $20.6M vs. loss of $31.2M. Revenues reflect Net Interest Margin - Total - % increase of 8% to 3.57%, Net Interest Spread - Total - % increase of 10% to 3.18%, Interest income increase of 9% to $182M, Gain on disposition of loans increase of 4% to $7.9M.