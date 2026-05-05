HomeMarketsSharesValley National Bancorp

Trade Valley National Bancorp - VLY CFD

13.73+2.46%
The chart shows the VLY stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 13.73, a high of 13.65, and a low of 13.49.
Sell

13.64

Buy

13.73

0.09
Low: 13.49High: 13.65
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.09
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close13.41
Open13.49
1-Year Change52.26%
Day's Range13.49 - 13.65

Trade Valley National Bancorp - VLY CFD

Valley National

Latest shares articles

Arm Holdings logo displayed on the exterior wall of a modern building
Arm Holdings stock forecast: Q4 earnings in focus
Arm Holdings is a UK-based chip designer whose shares are under pressure after TSMC exited its stake, as markets also assess its AGI CPU strategy and upcoming 6 May earnings. Explore third-party ARM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:37, 4 May 2026
AMD logo displayed on a smartphone screen with a digital circuit background
AMD stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings in focus
Advanced Micro Devices is a US semiconductor company whose near-term outlook is shaped by its AI product roadmap, China export restrictions and Q1 2026 earnings due on 5 May 2026. Explore third-party AMD price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:29, 4 May 2026
Apple logo illuminated on the exterior of a modern retail store
Apple stock forecast: Q2 2026 earnings in focus
Apple approaches its Q2 2026 results with consensus revenue expectations of $109.30–$109.50 billion, while tariff costs and emerging handset chip competition remain in focus. Explore third-party AAPL price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:20, 4 May 2026
Microsoft logo on the facade of a modern glass office building
Microsoft stock forecast: Q3 2026 earnings in focus
Microsoft enters its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release with markets focused on Azure growth, AI spending guidance and the revised OpenAI partnership announced on 27 April 2026. Explore third-party MSFT price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:11, 4 May 2026
Related News
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:00 (UTC), 30 April 2026
BayFirst Financial Corp. Announces Substantial Capital Raise, Names Alfred Rogers as Bank Chief Executive Officer, and Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:34 (UTC), 28 April 2026
Valley National COO Russell Barrett disposes of 90,537 shares for $1.23 million
Reuters NewsEurope
13:32 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Valley National Bancorp reports results for the quarter ended March 31 - Earnings Summary
Reuters NewsEurope
11:18 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Valley National Bancorp Q1 revenue, adjusted EPS beat estimates on healthy commercial loan, deposit growth
Public TechnologiesEurope
11:11 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Valley National FY26 Q1 net income rises 54.5% to $163.9 million
Reuters NewsEurope
11:00 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Valley National Bancorp Q1 Adjusted EPS USD 0.29 Vs. IBES Estimate USD 0.27

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading