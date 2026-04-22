Trade Unum - UNM CFD

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its Unum US segment consists of group disability insurance, which includes long-term and short-term disability products, medical stop-loss product, and fee-based leave management services and administrative services only (ASO) business, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business, which include individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products. Its Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness, and disability products, which includes its dental and vision products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. It markets its products primarily through the workplace.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Unum Group revenues decreased 9% to $12.01B. Net income increased 4% to $824.2M. Revenues reflect Closed Block segment decrease of 9% to $2.22B, Colonial Life segment decrease of less than 1% to $1.86B. Net Income benefited from Closed Block segment income increase of 64% to $394.7M, Unum International segment income increase of 38% to $105.7M, Ope.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 03/11, 725M auth., 358,135,704 issd. less 49,169,467 shrs. in treas. @ $1.13B. Insiders & stakeholder owns 0.45%. 6/99, Company formed in a pooling of interests merger between UNUM Corp. and Provident Companies. Basis: 1-UNM-per-1-UNUM & 73-UNM-per-1-Provident 03/07, Name changed from UnumProvident Corporation.