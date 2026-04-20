Trade Universal Logistics - ULH CFD

About Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company’s segments include Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, and Company-Managed Brokerage. The Company offers a range of services across the supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. Intermodal operations include steamship trucks, rail-track, and support services. Dedicated services are primarily provided in support of automotive customers using van equipment. Value-added services to individual customer requirements include material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, warehousing and returnable container management.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc revenues increased 26% to $1.75B. Net income increased 53% to $73.7M. Revenues reflect Contract logistics segment increase of 36% to $627.2M, Trucking segment increase of 27% to $403.3M, Intermodal segment increase of 20% to $473.1M, United States segment increase of 26% to $1.72B, Canada segment increase of 22% to $13.2M.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 5/11, 40M auth., 16,122,483 issd., less 631,529 shs. in Treas. @ $9.3M. Insiders control approx. 64.72%. Initial Public Offering:2/11/2005, 5.3M shares@ $20 by Stephens Inc.