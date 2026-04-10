Trade UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC ORD - UU. CFD

About United Utilities Group PLC

United Utilities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based water and wastewater company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 56,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs. It collects water from the environment, clean and distributes it to its customers before collecting it, treating it, and then returning it back to the environment. The Company has produced approximately 173 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy through sludge treatment centers and solar installations. It delivers approximately 1,700 million liters of clean drinking water to its customers every day through over 42,000 kilometers of water pipes. United Utilities Water holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services in the North West of England.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, United Utilities Group PLC revenues increased 4% to £932.3M. Net loss totaled £216.2M vs. income of £162M. Revenues reflect Wholesale water charges increase of 5% to £393.6M, Wholesale wastewater charges increase of 3% to £477M, Other increase of 26% to £26.7M. Net loss reflects Other Finance Expenses increase of 39% to £169M (expense), Other expenses increase from £9M to £18.1M (expense).

Equity composition

Company has changed its accounting standards to IFRS in 9/05 07/2008, Company name changed from United Utilities PLC. 07/2008, 17-for-22 Reverse Stock split.