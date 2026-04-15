Trade Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS - TKC CFD

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (ADR)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (ADR) revenues increased 23% to TRY35.92B. Net income increased 19% to TRY5.03B. Revenues reflect Others segment increase from TRY1.59B to TRY4.21B, Turkcell segment increase of 8% to TRY27.05B, Turkey segment increase of 21% to TRY32.27B, Ukraine segment increase of 57% to TRY2.83B.

Equity composition

Common Stock TL 1Par, 03/11, 2,200,000,000 auth./issd. Insiders & Strategic holders own 67.39%. IPO:7/11/00, 24B shares @ $17.60 by Goldman Sachs Int'l. All share amounts prior to the IPO have been adjusted to reflect the bonus share element of the rights issue. 6/06, 18.606% stock dividend.