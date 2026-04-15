Trade Trinity Industries Inc - TRN CFD

About Trinity Industries Inc

Trinity Industries, Inc. is an owner of businesses that provides railcar products and services in North America. The Company’s rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. The Company operates in two segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment owns and operates a fleet of railcars and provides third-party fleet leasing, management, and administrative services. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures and sells railcars and related parts and components and provides railcar maintenance and modification services. It also owns businesses engaged in the manufacturing of products used in roadways and in traffic control.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Trinity Industries Inc revenues decreased 13% to $1.52B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $42M vs. loss of $352M. Revenues reflect Rail Products Group segment decrease of 18% to $781.4M, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment decrease of 8% to $734.6M. Net Income reflects Eliminations-Others segment income totaling $0K vs. loss of $396.4M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 3/11, 200M auth., 81,700,000 issd., less 1,800,000 shs. in Treas. @ $25.7M. Insiders own 2.53% . PO3/72,600K shares @ $18.125 by Merrill Lynch. 06/06, 9/93, 3-for-2 stock splits. 9/01, company changed fisical year end from Mar. to Dec. 06/14, 2-for-1 Stock split.