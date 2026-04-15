Trade Travelers Companies - TRV CFD

About Travelers Companies Inc

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance and insurance-related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services to its customers. Personal Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals’ personal risks.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Travelers Companies Inc revenues increased 9% to $34.82B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 36% to $3.64B. Revenues reflect PersonalInsurance segment increase of 11% to $12.63B, BusinessInsurance segment increase of 6% to $18.61B, U.S. segment increase of 8% to $32.6B, Non-U.S. segment increase of 50% to $869M.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 3/11, 1,748.6M auth., 736,600,000 issd., less 316,300,000 shs. in Treas. @ $16B. Insider control 0.22%. IPO 3/86,2.99M shs @ $98 by GS. PO 7/02 15.5M shs @ $24.20 by Merrill Lynch. FY'03 Q's are RES. 02/07, Name changed from The St. Paul Travelers Companies, Inc. Pref. Stock 9/10, 200,000 issd.