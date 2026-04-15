Trade Transocean Ltd. - RIG CFD

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a global provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells.

Established in the 1920s, the company is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland. It operates a fleet of 37 offshore mobile drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters.

As of May 2022, the company was constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

Transocean crews work in virtually every major offshore drilling province worldwide. The company operates in North and South America, Norway, the North Sea, Southern Europe, the Black and Mediterranean Seas, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

In 2011, the company’s Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 drillship set a world water-depth record at 10,194 feet (3,107 metres) while working for Reliance in India. In 2013, the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship set another world water-depth record at 10,411 feet (3,174 metres).

The company went public in 1967 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Transocean Ltd. stock is traded under the ticker symbol RIG.

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