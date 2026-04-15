HomeMarketsSharesTPG Inc.

Trade TPG Inc. - TPG CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:45:31
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.2
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close42.17
Open43.42
1-Year Change-2.36%
Day's Range43.16 - 44.24

Trade TPG Inc. - TPG CFD

Track the TPG, Inc. (TPG) stock price and analyse its performance at Capital.com 

TPG is an international alternative asset management company, with around $109bn (£79.2bn) in assets under management (AUM) as of 30 September 2021. Founded in Texas in 1992, the company has a 30-year history of premier investment business, focused on “fastest-growing segments of both the alternative asset management industry and the global economy”, according to the company’s IPO prospectus

The company operates through 12 offices in eight countries. TPG attracted 280 active portfolio companies from more than 30 countries of the world. Its business operation is diversified across five multi-product platforms:

  • Capital ($52.6bn AUM). Large-scale, control-oriented private equity investing platform
  • Growth ($22.1bn AUM). Growth equity and middle market private equity investing platform
  • Impact ($12.6bn AUM). Private equity investing platform focused on achieving both societal and financial outcomes
  • Real estate ($11.5bn AUM). Real estate investing platform
  • Market solutions ($10.3bn AUM). Differentiated strategies built to address specific market opportunities.

As an alternative asset management company, TPG primarily invests in complex, non-traditional asset classes, including real estate, private equity and public market strategies, in contrast to other asset managers, which specialise in traditional asset classes, such as commodities, bonds and stocks.

TPG delivered a resilient historical growth. The company’s assets under management (AUM) increased 81% from $60bn in 2016 to $109bn in 2021. The company reported that its total revenues rose 288% to $5.4bn for the last 12 months ended 30 September 2021 from the year ended 31 December 2018. Net income grew 599% to $5bn for the same period.

TPG stock floated on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ‘TPG’ on 13 January 2022. The primary goal of the company’s IPO was to facilitate the growth of existing business and expand into complementary new lines of business or geographic markets, according to the IPO prospectus. 

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were among the underwriters for the TPG IPO offering.

As a company with a strong financial performance and expansion rate, TPG Inc. (TPG) stock might attract investors’ attention. With our interactive TPG stock chart, you can access the latest TPG share price in real-time to make your own analysis of the stock’s performance.

You can trade TPG stock today with CFDs at Capital.com. Follow the TPG, Inc. (TPG) stock price live and decide whether to open a long or a short trade, depending on the stock’s performance. 

As always, your decision to trade should depend on your attitude to risk, your expertise in this market, the spread of your investment portfolio and how comfortable you feel about losing money.

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