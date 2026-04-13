Trade Callaway Golf Company - CALY CFD

About Callaway Golf Co

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf equipment, including golf clubs and golf balls, and apparel, gear and other products. Its Golf Equipment segment consists of golf club and golf ball products, including Callaway Golf branded woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, Odyssey putters, including Toulon Design putters by Odyssey, packaged sets, Callaway Golf and Strata branded golf balls and sales of pre-owned golf clubs. Its Apparel, Gear and Other segment includes Jack Wolfskin outdoor apparel, gear and accessories business, the TravisMathew golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories business, and the Callaway and OGIO businesses. Its Topgolf segment includes Company-operated Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas and event spaces, franchised venues outside of the United States, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television and the Company's WGT digital golf game.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Callaway Golf Co revenues increased 97% to $3.13B. Net income totaled $322M vs. loss of $126.9M. Revenues reflect Golf Equipment segment increase of 25% to $1.23B, Apparel, Gear and Other segment increase of 35% to $816.6M, United States segment increase from $778.6M to $2.07B, Europe segment increase of 34% to $499.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 240M auth., 66,317,049 issd. less 1,910,646 shs in Treas. @ $24.8M. Insiders control 0.83%. IPO: 2/92, 2.6Mshs. @ $20.00 by Merrill Lynch. PO:11/92, 1.4M shs. (GE Pension Fund) @ $27 by Montgomery Secs. 3/95 & 3/94 2-for-1 splits. Pref shs 3M auth., 1,400,000 issd. 990,606 shs in Treas