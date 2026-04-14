Trade Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. - TR CFD

About Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s products are sold under the registered trademarks TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP (Mexico). Its products are sold through approximately 30 food and grocery brokers and by the Company itself to customers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its customers include wholesale distributors of candy, food and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. revenues increased 21% to $570.8M. Net income increased 11% to $65.3M. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 19% to $514.4M, Mexico and Canada segment increase of 42% to $51.6M. Net income was partially offset by Selling, marketing & admi increase of 18% to $118.6M (expense), Deferred Compensation Income(expense) increase of 14% to $13.5M (expense).

Equity composition

49.47%. Class B Common $.69-4/9 Par, 40M auth., 21,663,336 issd. Insiders control 92.68%. PO N/A. 03/09, 3% stock dividend. 03/10, 3% stock dividend. 03/11, 3% stock dividend. 03/12, 3% Stock dividend. 03/13, 3% stock dividend. 02/14, 3% Stock dividend. 03/15 3% Stock dividend.04/16, 3% Stock dividend.