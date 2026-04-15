Trade Thermo Fisher Scientific - TMO CFD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a supplier of scientific laboratory products, instruments, software and other tools. The company was formed in a tax-free stock-for-stock merger of Thermo Electron Corporation with Fisher Scientific International Inc. in 2006.

The company provides services through various brands including Thermo Fishers, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

Thermo Fisher works on accelerating life sciences research by solving complex analytical challenges. Its products aim to increase productivity in laboratories and improve patient health through diagnostics and therapy development.

The four segments that Thermo Fisher Scientific caters to are industrial and applied research, diagnostics and healthcare, academic and government research, and pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

As of June 2022, Thermo Fisher has developed Orbitrap Exploris MX mass spectrometer, cell therapy workflow solutions, Oncomine Dx Target Test and several other solutions that aim to make the diagnosis of infections and diseases easier and enable production of drugs and vaccines.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol TMO. You can follow live TMO stock movement and price history, and stay on top of the latest TMO share value at Capital.com.