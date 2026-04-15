Trade The Trade Desk, Inc. - TTD CFD

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is a global technology company based in Ventura, California. It provides advertising buyers with a self-service, cloud-based platform that allows them to create, manage and optimise more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across a variety of ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a variety of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV.

Founded by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles in 2009, Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services. It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.

The company’s platform, Solimar, which was named after a small beach near its headquarters, enables media planners and buyers at advertising agencies to:

Purchase digital media programmatically on various media exchanges and sell-side platforms

Acquire and use third-party data to optimise and measure digital advertising campaigns

Integrate and deploy their proprietary first-party data with the company’s platform to optimise campaign efficacy

Monitor and manage ongoing digital advertising campaigns on a real-time basis

Link digital campaigns to offline sales results or other business objectives

Access other services, including Trade Desk’s data management platform and publisher management platform marketplace

Use its user interface and APIs to build their own proprietary technology on top of Trade Desc’s platform.

As of 31 December, the company had 980 clients, primarily from advertising agencies or groups.

In terms of sales and marketing, the company focuses on supporting, advising and training its clients to use the platform independently. Once a new client has access to Trade Desk’s platform, they can work with the company’s client service team.

Trade Desk became a public company on 21 September 2016. Its stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TTD.